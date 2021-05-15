 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule May 17-22
Sports Schedule May 17-22

Sports Schedule May 17-22

Monday

Tennis

Mooresville at Hough

Tuesday

Wrestling

Mt. Island Charter, Bandys at Lake Norman

Mooresville at South Caldwell with St. Stephens

Baseball

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Tennis

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Wednesday

Track

N. Meck, Garinger at Lake Norman

Thursday

Tennis

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Lake Norma

Track

Mooresville at Mallard Creek with Hopewell

Friday

Baseball

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Saturday

Wrestling

W. Forsyth, Pinecrest at Lake Norman

Cheerleading

NCHSAA Cheer Invitational

Mooresville at Southern Alamance

