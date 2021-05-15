From staff reports
Sports Schedule May 17-22
Monday
Tennis
Mooresville at Hough
Tuesday
Wrestling
Mt. Island Charter, Bandys at Lake Norman
Mooresville at South Caldwell with St. Stephens
Baseball
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Tennis
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Wednesday
Track
N. Meck, Garinger at Lake Norman
Thursday
Tennis
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Lake Norma
Track
Mooresville at Mallard Creek with Hopewell
Friday
Baseball
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Saturday
Wrestling
W. Forsyth, Pinecrest at Lake Norman
Cheerleading
NCHSAA Cheer Invitational
Mooresville at Southern Alamance
