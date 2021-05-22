 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule May 24-29
0 comments
top story

Sports Schedule May 24-29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
calendar.jpg

Monday

Track

I-Meck meet at Mooresville

Baseball

Mooresville at Hopewell

Tuesday

Tennis

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Wrestling

Alexander Central, Crest at MHS

Baseball

Vance at Lake Norman

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Langtree Charter at Union Academy

Wednesday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tennis

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Track

Lake Norman at I-Meck meet at Mallard Creek

Thursday

Wrestling

Mooresville at Wilkes Central

Lake Norman at North Gaston with Cuthbertson

Tennis

Lake Norman at Hough

Baseball

Hopewell at Mooresville

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Friday

Baseball

Lake Norman at Vance

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics