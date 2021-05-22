Sports Schedule May 24-29

From staff reports
Monday
Track
I-Meck meet at Mooresville
Baseball
Mooresville at Hopewell
Tuesday
Tennis
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Wrestling
Alexander Central, Crest at MHS
Baseball
Vance at Lake Norman
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Langtree Charter at Union Academy
Wednesday
Tennis
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Track
Lake Norman at I-Meck meet at Mallard Creek
Thursday
Wrestling
Mooresville at Wilkes Central
Lake Norman at North Gaston with Cuthbertson
Tennis
Lake Norman at Hough
Baseball
Hopewell at Mooresville
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Friday
Baseball
Lake Norman at Vance
Union Academy at Langtree Charter
