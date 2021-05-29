Sports Schedule May 31-June 5

Tuesday
Tennis
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Wrestling
Mallard Creek, N. Meck at Mooresville
Baseball
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson
Wednesday
Track
MHS, Hough, W. Meck at Lake Norman
Wrestling
Lake Norman at Hough, with Hopewell
Tennis
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep
Thursday
Tennis
Hopewell at Mooresville
Wrestling
Mooresville at Vance, with Hopewell
N. Meck, E. Rowan at Lake Norman
Friday
Baseball
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake
Track
Pine Lake at Mtn. Island Charter
Saturday
Baseball
Southern Collegiate League
Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!