Sports Schedule May 31-June 5
Sports Schedule May 31-June 5

calendar.jpg

Tuesday

Tennis

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Wrestling

Mallard Creek, N. Meck at Mooresville

Baseball

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson

Wednesday

Track

MHS, Hough, W. Meck at Lake Norman

Wrestling

Lake Norman at Hough, with Hopewell

Tennis

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Thursday

Tennis

Hopewell at Mooresville

Wrestling

Mooresville at Vance, with Hopewell

N. Meck, E. Rowan at Lake Norman

Friday

Baseball

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake

Track

Pine Lake at Mtn. Island Charter

Saturday

Baseball

Southern Collegiate League

Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners

