Sports Schedule Nov. 30-Dec. 5
Tuesday

Volleyball

Mooresville at Hopewell

Vance at Lake Norman

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Langtree Charter at Carolina International

Cross Country

Pre-PAC-7 meet at Pine Lake Prep

Langtree at Comm. School of Davidson

Wednesday

Cross Country

I-Meck meet at Mooresville

Thursday

Volleyball

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Carolina International at Pine Lake

Bradford Prep at Langtree

Saturday

Cross Country

Mooresville at Ardrey Kell

