Sports to return to new normal

For now, only the sports of volleyball and girls and boys cross country can compete. The players have been in rehearsals since earlier this month. Monday marked the first formal play date any could make an official appearance. By the close of this week, a number of local programs will be making first-week appearances.

Much will be changed, though, when they do so.

Just as the season arrived, the NCHSAA made a few additional requirements. While maintaining its stance on the allowing of the number of attendees to be present at such indoor athletic affairs, the demand was made to insist that all athletes, coaches, support staff and officials don facial coverings during as well as throughout the course of the competitions. This was in sharp contrast to a previous allowance that had enabled the participants to be free of coverings during the course of play.

The result will provide a completely different look during the course of the contests. Making sure to put health-related issues at the very tip top of the concentration concern list, the safety of the players and those also within watching range remains a major priority. Even media personnel providing coverage of the actions much adhere to the restrictions. It’s all understandable.