Starting line in place for area state track and field hopefuls

To your marks.

Local entries seeking to secure the stretching of the spring high school track and field season as long as possible received the opportunity to start doing just that later this week.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has scheduled the regional phase of competition in each of the state’s classifications to take place in order to determine the field for the state finals on tap to be held later this week.

A number of area athletes are among those using some recorded times and distances, in running-related track and additional events to support their status as favorites to advance when the regional attractions takes place.

Members of the crosstown programs at Mooresville High School and Lake Norman will be among those helping form the field for the NCHSA 4A West Regional Track and Field Championship Meet to take place at Charlotte Olympic High School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, several select entries of the Pine Lake Prep program will be feted when participating in the NCHSAA 1A Midwest Track and Field Championship Meet slated to unfold on the Davie County High School facility in Mocksville.

Both affairs are scheduled to take place on Friday.