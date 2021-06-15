Starting line in place for area state track and field hopefuls

To your marks.
Local entries seeking to secure the stretching of the spring high school track and field season as long as possible received the opportunity to start doing just that later this week.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has scheduled the regional phase of competition in each of the state’s classifications to take place in order to determine the field for the state finals on tap to be held later this week.
A number of area athletes are among those using some recorded times and distances, in running-related track and additional events to support their status as favorites to advance when the regional attractions takes place.
Members of the crosstown programs at Mooresville High School and Lake Norman will be among those helping form the field for the NCHSA 4A West Regional Track and Field Championship Meet to take place at Charlotte Olympic High School.
Also, several select entries of the Pine Lake Prep program will be feted when participating in the NCHSAA 1A Midwest Track and Field Championship Meet slated to unfold on the Davie County High School facility in Mocksville.
Both affairs are scheduled to take place on Friday.
With the track and field schedule for the spring getting off to a much later start than usual due to a delay in the schedule caused by COVID-19, this marks as late into the calendar year that the postseason phase of the season has been held. It still has a while to go as well. Qualifiers from the regional attractions, earning that right after placing in the required positions in each event, will merit the right to move on into the NCHSAA finals. The finals are scheduled to take place for all classes at the same site and over the course of the same weekend later in June.
Entering the regionals, a number of local entries have past performances to support their status as those expected to easily advance.
From the regional, the top four finishing entries in each event will merit the right to reach the state finals.
This year’s NCHSAA spring Track and Field Championship Meets will be held the weekend of June 25-26. In the case of area entries, the 1A and 4A title attractions will each take place on June 25. The 1A portion will be held that Friday morning, followed by the 4A competition to take place in the afternoon.
Both title affairs will be held on the Truist Stadium facility located on the campus of Greensboro-based N.C. A&T State University.