State Games in baseball generating a localized following

A vested interest.
The area will have more than just a casual cause to follow the efforts of at least one of the entries engaging in the baseball phase of play this week in the annual State Games of North Carolina.
Doing so in competition taking place under the title sponsorship of Bodyarmor, local players will be privy to part of the action on track to take place through the week. That will culminate with the medal-winning portion scheduled to take place over the start of the upcoming extended July Fourth holiday weekend.
The baseball-specific segment consists of as many as eight teams hailing from across North Carolina each comprised of as many as 20 underclass-level players apiece. The groups will engage in round-robin pool play through the majority of the week to finalize seeding status for the bracket-style medal games that will take place to complete the action.
For the area, it will be primarily concerned with the efforts of the state’s Region VII roster. As many as six area high school players, half of them also serving as teammates on the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division, are helping form that entry’s line-up card.
The all Mooresville High School threesome made up of Jake Poris, Aiden Picciano and Drew Park are among the region’s roster members.
Lake Norman’s Hunter Sherrill is also a member of the squad.
From South Iredell, Gage Tomlin and Tyler Hughesman are included on the player’s list.
From the bunch, the crew of MHS’ Park and Poris as well as SIHS’ Tomlin are all also present as Post 66 teammates.
As part of the State Games process, all players are also provided with a scout workout day involving collegiate coaches. It is being held at the historic Durham Athletic Park facility.
Games themselves are being held at both the DAP and at Boshamer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Each site serves as host of pool play. All of the medal affairs will then take place at the UNC location.
As it turns out, participation in this week’s State Games in baseball on the part of the local Moors comes to also coincide with the start of the latter team’s regular-season schedule. It remains uncertain depending on the playing schedule of the Region VII entry as to their availability for the Gresham-Baker Post 66 games slated to take place this week as well.