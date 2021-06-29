State Games in baseball generating a localized following

A vested interest.

The area will have more than just a casual cause to follow the efforts of at least one of the entries engaging in the baseball phase of play this week in the annual State Games of North Carolina.

Doing so in competition taking place under the title sponsorship of Bodyarmor, local players will be privy to part of the action on track to take place through the week. That will culminate with the medal-winning portion scheduled to take place over the start of the upcoming extended July Fourth holiday weekend.

The baseball-specific segment consists of as many as eight teams hailing from across North Carolina each comprised of as many as 20 underclass-level players apiece. The groups will engage in round-robin pool play through the majority of the week to finalize seeding status for the bracket-style medal games that will take place to complete the action.

For the area, it will be primarily concerned with the efforts of the state’s Region VII roster. As many as six area high school players, half of them also serving as teammates on the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division, are helping form that entry’s line-up card.