State wrestling entries learn lessons from rookie appearances

A ways to go.

Each of the local individuals earning appearances in this N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Open Wrestling Invitational found out just how far they both need to go and grow.

Both freshmen and thus making their first-ever state finals appearances, the duo of Lake Norman High School girls wrestling representatives Kaiya Bell and fellow Wildcat Caleigh Suddreth each had their times out on the mat cut short when suffering elimination during the single-loss segment of the competition.

The NCHSAA held the third annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational at Glenn High School with more than 130 participants from across the state competing in 13 weight divisions.

Lake Norman’s Bell competed in the affair’s 113-pound weight class.

The Wildcats’ Suddreth helped form the 145-pound division.

Bell was dealt a loss by pinfall in her opening match of the 113-pound category’s B Division.

Suddreth advanced to the second round before also ending her stay with a defeat.