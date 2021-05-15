Staying busy better for winning Wildcats wrestlers

While perhaps not the best, staying busy out on the mat was still better for Lake Norman’s wrestling team.
Engaging in a pair of tri-team meets over the course of a mere three-day span, the Wildcats wound up collecting wins in all but one of them for one of their most active scheduled segments of the season.
Lake Norman banked wins by scores of 54-22 over Burns, 56-18 against East Gaston and 60-17 over West Cabarrus to help offset the lone loss during the spree coming in a 39-32 defeat to Piedmont.
Several same faces in similar places also surfaced to show for the team’s efforts.
In the triumph over Burns, wins by pinfalls carrying the maximum amount of six team points apiece were collected by Jeremiah Garcia at 120 pounds, Keagan Bradley at 182 pounds and Carson Floyd at 195 pounds.
The Wildcats’ Patrick Iacoves prevailed via injury time at 126 pounds, while the crew of Norah Murray at 113 pounds, Eli Murray at 145 pounds, Hayden Fann at 152 pounds, Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds and Alex Baker at 285 pounds were all handed forfeits.
In the favorable verdict against East Gaston, pin wins apiece were earned by Noah Murray, Iacoves, Eli Murray, Fann at 160 pounds, Bradley and Floyd.
Morrison scored a win by technical fall, while Barker went the distance to chalk up a win by decision.
Team members Garcia and Amy Johnson at 138 pounds were each rewarded with forfeits.
In the winning effort against West Cabarrus, pins each were collected by Iacoves, Brody Neal at 132 pounds, Michael Deluca at 138 pounds, Eli Murray, Fann and Michael Levine at 182 pounds.
Decisions apiece were declared courtesy of Garcia and Baker, the latter taking his heavyweight matter into the ultimate tiebreaker before emerging on top.
Forfeits were gifted to Noah Murray, Floyd and Morrison.
Lake Norman gets back out on the mat when hosting both Bandys and Mountain Island Charter on Wednesday.