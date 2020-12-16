Staying power rewarding for NASCAR’s longest tenured team

Wood was only a child when the team helped Jim Clark win the 1965 Indianapolis 500, but he recalls the attention it brought his father’s team.

“I was young when Indy was going on, but I remember him talking about the worldwide recognition they received,” Wood said. “He was honored for people around the world to have heard of him and his brothers and what they were doing.”

Glen Wood also lent his expertise to the Ford factory team at Le Mans in 1966 when the GT40 Mark II teams swept the top three finishing positions in the iconic 24-hour event. The team’s affiliation with Ford Motor Company continues to this day, seventy years strong.

In order to strengthen that tie with the manufacture, Wood Brothers Racing relocated to Mooresville from its previous Virginia-based roots in order to stay closer to its alliance with Mooresville-based Team Penske.

In support of their nomination for the prestigious award, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France wrote, “Having worked with them for almost 60 years, I can personally attest to their great character and dedication to motorsports. I can think of no group more deserving of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup Award.”