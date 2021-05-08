Staying safe at home sends Mooresville into third-round play

A lefthander making just her second appearance in a varsity playoff game, Schaen failed to surrender a hit – a rarity in postseason play in particular — and did not issue a single base on balls while being tagged with just the single unearned run. She also set down the final 18 hitters she faced to polish off the gem.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It didn’t take long at all for the Blue Devils to take command. After freshman leadoff batter Lauren Vanderpool doubled to account for the 11th time – all but one of them with base hits — in the last 13 games she reached base and then stole third, she scampered home on a passed ball. Two batters later, sophomore third baseman Brooke Piper pounded a two-run home run to pad a lead the Devils would never lose.

In the bottom half of the second stanza, freshman Avrelle Harrell singled and stole second before being chased home on junior Ellie Goins’ double.

In the last of the fourth, sophomore Emily Dudley and Harrell hit back-to-back singles before senior Victoria Amon plated the former with a single and moved to second on the throw home. In a rarity, both Harrell and Amon were able to scoot home on Goins’ deep sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, freshman Maddi Colby made it all the way to third on an error and then scored easily on Dudley’s sac fly.