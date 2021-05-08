Staying safe at home sends Mooresville into third-round play

Safe.
Mooresville High School’s softball team has shored up its second straight appearance as deep as third-round participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason play.
Capitalizing on an unexpected hosting of a round-two affair when taking on No. 10-seeded and first-round surprise survivor Davie County, the seventh-seeded Blue Devils spirited their way to an 8-1 triumph. This enabled them to advance as far as the NCHSAA West Region semifinals for the second time in a three-season span.
After also managing the same feat on its way towards making it to the regional finals in the late spring of 2019, a bid on the part of Mooresville to make a similar showing was spoiled practically from the start of last season’s play.
The schedule was all but completed canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Picking up this season right where they left off some two years ago, the Devils are now once again on the brink of challenging for the right to reach the program’s first-ever state title series.
In taking down Davie County, a surprise survivor from first round play, it all started and centered around what took place out in the pitching circle by Mooresville. That’s where freshman Campbell Schaen continued to shine.
A lefthander making just her second appearance in a varsity playoff game, Schaen failed to surrender a hit – a rarity in postseason play in particular — and did not issue a single base on balls while being tagged with just the single unearned run. She also set down the final 18 hitters she faced to polish off the gem.
It didn’t take long at all for the Blue Devils to take command. After freshman leadoff batter Lauren Vanderpool doubled to account for the 11th time – all but one of them with base hits — in the last 13 games she reached base and then stole third, she scampered home on a passed ball. Two batters later, sophomore third baseman Brooke Piper pounded a two-run home run to pad a lead the Devils would never lose.
In the bottom half of the second stanza, freshman Avrelle Harrell singled and stole second before being chased home on junior Ellie Goins’ double.
In the last of the fourth, sophomore Emily Dudley and Harrell hit back-to-back singles before senior Victoria Amon plated the former with a single and moved to second on the throw home. In a rarity, both Harrell and Amon were able to scoot home on Goins’ deep sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, freshman Maddi Colby made it all the way to third on an error and then scored easily on Dudley’s sac fly.
For the game, Harrell paired singles while Piper’s homer and doubles each from Vanderpool and Goins allowed them to be joined rank and file by Amon, Dudley and sophomore Bentli Meadows with a base hit each.
Goins accounted for three runs batted in, while Piper plated two teammates and one runner was brought home apiece by Dudley and Amon.
The outcome allowed Mooresville to improve to the 16-1 mark for the season overall, lending additional support of its current fourth-place ranking in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class softball poll.
To try and make it better comes with a crucial catch. The advancing into the third round equivalent to the regional final four and statewide elite eight pits the Blue Devils opposite the bracket’s No. 4 seeded entry undefeated East Forsyth but also the top-ranked team in that same N.C. MaxPreps.com poll.
The winner of the Mooresville vs. East Forsyth meeting will move on to face either No. 1 seed Hickory Ridge or fourth-seeded and defending NCHSAA 4A class softball champion South Caldwell in the West Region finals for the right to move on into later this month’s state championship series.