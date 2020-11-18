Streaks stretched, stymied by area entry’s PBR World Finals effort

One career streak was stretched while another stayed the same on the part of the only local native in this year’s installment of the Professional Bull Riders World Championship competition.

Mooresville native J.B. Mauney extended his personal showings of successive appearances in the season-ending championship event conducted over the course of four grueling days inside the first-time hosting AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but he was unable to add to his list of top-10 finishes in the affair.

Mauney, a previous two-time PBR World Champion after accomplishing the coveted feat in 2013 and again in ’15, merited his 15th straight performance in the finals to back his billing as one of the best-ever to climb onboard one of the sport’s wildest bulls.

Despite being out of the running in contention for this year’s title, Mauney marked his presence by making a success of one of his four scheduled rides in the championship event.