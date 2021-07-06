Success flows through pipes on Pine Lake Prep’s tennis courts

What in the world is in the water?
Inquiring tennis-related minds want to know.
Pine Lake Prep’s entire tennis program – girls and boys alike – should bottle it, place it on the shelf and name the selling price.
It would be a best-selling item.
The home of the Pride wound up busting at the pipes during what amounted to a best-ever and first-ever near single-season showing by the girls and boys teams.
As a pair, Pine Lake housed the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class tennis singles champion in both genders, claimed the dual-team titles both times and housed roster members receiving Most Valuable Player attention to boot.
As a result, the Pride easily emerges as the area high school sports program of the 2020-21 school sports year.
PLP has the credentials stockpiled to support the billing.
Doing so at almost the same time during the calendar year for the first time as separate entities, the Pine Lake girls and boys teams brought back to campus individual and team plaques and trophies helping signal the overall program’s unmatched success.
Play in both schedules nearly coincided when adjustments to the seasons were made on by the NCHSAA.
In August of 2020, the NCHSAA released a revived scheduled for all of its sanctioned sports leading to the 2020-21 school year. Based on that information, the state’s boys tennis season – traditionally conducted during the spring of the calendar year – was held beginning with practice in early March and completion in early May. The girls campaign – traditionally staged during the calendar year’s fall – took place from practice beginning in mid-April to its conclusion in late June.
As a result, the late-stage segment of the boys season overlapped into the early phases of the girls schedule.
As it turned out for Pine Lake, one wound up being a near continuation of the other.
The Pine Lake boys team captured its PAC-7 Conference crown and cashed in on ensuing postseason play to break program ground. The Pride advanced enough entries out of the regional phase of the playoffs to net that team title and also was the individual singles title victor.
Pine Lake then took matters even one step farther when appearing on the final stage. There, the Pride’s Tyler Ramanata failed to drop a single set on his way towards becoming the program’s first-ever individual singles champion. He was instrumental in comprising the maximum number of points in helping the Pride pocket its first-ever dual-team title as well.
Under this year’s process, no actual dual-team portion of the playoffs was held. Instead, entries involved in the state finals for their programs gathered points for each phase of the finals in which they advanced.
Also for Pine Lake, its program’s doubles team made up of Davis Cohen and partner Parker Dotson reached as far as the championship match before being prevented from also taking the title. Still, the effort enabled the Pride to prevail as the team champion.
For the particular role he played, Pine Lake’s Cohen completed the court sweep by also being tagged as the title match’s co-MVP. NCHSAA requires that the distinction be bestowed upon a member of the title-winning team’s roster.
It was just the beginning.
While the Pride boys team was putting the finishing touches on its season, the Pride girls entry was just starting. It also went on bigger and better things to keep the ball rolling for the program.
The latter also netted the PAC-7 Conference crown and used a strong enough showing in the regional to also advance multiple entries into the state championship match.
The Pride’s Andersen Schubert secured her second straight individual singles crown to support her being tagged as the competition’s MVP. It was the second consecutive such honor also captured the Pride.
Buoyed by Schubert’s defending of the singles title and the advancing of the girls doubles duo of Sophia Taffet and Syria Mannepalli as far as the semifinals, enough points were tallied by Pine Lake that it was able to also retain its reign as the NCHSAA 1A class dual-team champion.
All told, PLP tennis players have secured three singles titles and a matching number of dual-team crowns while also housing three MVPs over the latest three-season stretch. It’s a run unmatched across the area and rivaled among the best spree managed by an entire tennis program throughout the state during the same span.
Alas, the program’s rule at the 1A class level at any rate is assured being drawn to a close. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports schedule that is on track to get underway in August, Pine Lake Prep’s athletic program will be participating for the first time as a 2A-class entry.