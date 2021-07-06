Success flows through pipes on Pine Lake Prep’s tennis courts

In August of 2020, the NCHSAA released a revived scheduled for all of its sanctioned sports leading to the 2020-21 school year. Based on that information, the state’s boys tennis season – traditionally conducted during the spring of the calendar year – was held beginning with practice in early March and completion in early May. The girls campaign – traditionally staged during the calendar year’s fall – took place from practice beginning in mid-April to its conclusion in late June.

As a result, the late-stage segment of the boys season overlapped into the early phases of the girls schedule.

As it turned out for Pine Lake, one wound up being a near continuation of the other.

The Pine Lake boys team captured its PAC-7 Conference crown and cashed in on ensuing postseason play to break program ground. The Pride advanced enough entries out of the regional phase of the playoffs to net that team title and also was the individual singles title victor.

Pine Lake then took matters even one step farther when appearing on the final stage. There, the Pride’s Tyler Ramanata failed to drop a single set on his way towards becoming the program’s first-ever individual singles champion. He was instrumental in comprising the maximum number of points in helping the Pride pocket its first-ever dual-team title as well.