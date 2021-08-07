Surprising spin cycle advances Spinners to SCBL tourney finals

Shocker!
The Mooresville Spinners summer-season college baseball team sprang the biggest surprise possible to also extend its stay in the ongoing annual Southern Collegiate Baseball League postseason tournament as long as possible as well.
The No. 4 seeded Spinners, also the weeklong attraction’s designated host, defied their status as owners of the lowest still-standing entry by startling the regular-season champion and resulting top-seeded Charlotte Mustangs, 7-3. The win came in earlier this week’s second-round play to book passage into the affair’s s best-of-three-games tourney title series.
With the win coming in a second straight showing held on its home Moor Park site, Mooresville moved into the championship set to take on the No. 2 seeded Concord Athletics in play that will be used to officially determine this year’s SCBL champ.
“If I had known this was going to happen,’’ remarked an obviously pleased John Wilcox, the Spinners’ principal owner, “I would have blown my top a little earlier in the season. Every year, at least once, I get the players together and give them a good going over. I did that just before the tournament started. I guess what I had to say hit home. They’ve played like they should have been playing all season. I hope we can go all the way.”
So far, so good.
Mooresville advanced, as expected, with a 16-4 unloading of the lumber against the fifth-seeded Queen City Broncos in opening-round play during the course of the single-elimination stage in a contest that was cut short from its regulation number of nine innings to merit placement in the semifinal bout.
There, the Spinners once again made use of a power play with the cranking out of two more home runs – upping their total over the span of the first two tournament games to seven such clouts overall – to stake themselves to a sizable early edge used to carry the Spinners past the number-one seeded Mustangs by the 7-3 count. It served to propel Mooresville into the finals with a shot at also collecting what would be the equivalent of the program’s third league tournament title since bursting onto the area’s college-level baseball scene in the early summer of 2014.
“What a great way that would be to end this season,” said Wilcox.
It has all the makings of making that happen.
Spinners 7, Mustangs 3
With homers hit – in their respective order of doing go – by both infielder James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley Community College) and the home team’s own Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) by the conclusion of the second inning alone, the Spinners built a 6-0 lead by that particular point to prevail by the final 7-3 count.
The clouts clubbed by both Hinson and Turner allowed them both to also remain deadlocked in a virtual tie for top team-high honors in that particular statistical category as well. Each belted their sixth dingers of the season to keep the in-dugout friendly competition in place.
The homers hit were the loudest part of an extra-base account that also featured doubles apiece slugged by home bred talent Tafton Hensley (Mooresville, College of the Canyons), Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte), and Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community College).
For the game, Hensley was paired alongside Love, Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) and Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) with a pair of team high-tying two base knocks apiece. Hennings also was credited with a pair of runs batted in to his personal account.
Pitching wise, area-based native and starter Walker Joyce (Mooresville, East Tennessee State University) collected the win, receiving some relief assistance from both Jeriah Henry (Boone, Appalachian State University) and Garrett Sutton (Goose Creek, S.C., The Citadel) along the way. As a crew, they allowed the three runs – spaced over of the period of a three-inning span – while spraying nine hits and racking up nine strikeouts between them.
The outcome rendered in favor of the Spinners served to deny the Mustangs the chance of sweeping this season’s SSCBL honors. The verdict came in what was Mooresville’s second tournament appearance but the first for the Charlotte-based entry that was the beneficiary of one of the two first-round byes distributed to each of the top two finishers during the course of regular-season play.
Upcoming games
Mooresville parlayed the effort into the advancing into the best-of-three-games championship series against the No. 2 seeded Concord Athletics with bragging rights to this year’s SCBL postseason title. With a win, it would earn the Spinners franchise its third such crown overall after earlier capturing titles in both 2014 – also the organization’s inaugural campaign — and again in 2018. Just making it as far as the tournament finals accounts for the fourth time that Mooresville has also made it that far overall.
Play in the title series will take place through the end of the weekend.