Surprising spin cycle advances Spinners to SCBL tourney finals

Mooresville advanced, as expected, with a 16-4 unloading of the lumber against the fifth-seeded Queen City Broncos in opening-round play during the course of the single-elimination stage in a contest that was cut short from its regulation number of nine innings to merit placement in the semifinal bout.

There, the Spinners once again made use of a power play with the cranking out of two more home runs – upping their total over the span of the first two tournament games to seven such clouts overall – to stake themselves to a sizable early edge used to carry the Spinners past the number-one seeded Mustangs by the 7-3 count. It served to propel Mooresville into the finals with a shot at also collecting what would be the equivalent of the program’s third league tournament title since bursting onto the area’s college-level baseball scene in the early summer of 2014.

“What a great way that would be to end this season,” said Wilcox.

It has all the makings of making that happen.

Spinners 7, Mustangs 3