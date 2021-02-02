Sweeping season series starts something special for Pride

This could be the start of something special.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team tipped of the second-half stretch run segment of its season’s schedule by polishing off its first possible home-and-home series sweep over a fellow PAC-7 Conference foe.
Doing so in much more convincing fashion in the process, the Pride took charge during the mid-game portion of play to defeat this-time-around homestanding circuit nemesis Community School of Davidson, 63-50, to down the same league rival twice for the first time.
With the decision used to also complete a busy three-game agenda played out of a four-night span, Pine Lake moved to the 6-1 mark both overall and n the PAC-7 ranks in records that continue to mirror each other. All games played by the Pride during the regular season will take place opposite conference competition.
The conquest continued to keep the Pride tied in the vital loss department for the fewest setbacks suffered so far among all in-conference counterparts. It also kept them only percentage points out of owning a least a share of the circuit lead.
Facing off against a CSD rival that made matters much too close for comfort in the two teams’ first meeting held earlier this year in which Pine Lake eked out a narrow one-point win, the Pride assured themselves of no repeat in the rematch. The Pride cooked up a combined 17-point edge during the second and third quarters collectively that loomed large in sealing the double-digit deal.
The duo of Jack Baldwin and J.T. Harper shouldered the scoring load with their 16 points apiece. Baldwin also joined teammate Carson Shipley, who tallied 13 points to emerge as the team’s third twin-figure scorer, in netting a team-high two three-point shots each.
Embarking on the season’s second multi-game winning streak in the process, Pine Lake headed into this week seeking to stretch its number of season series sweeps when traveling just across town to take on rival Langtree Charter. The Pride returns home to host Queen’s Grant later in the week.