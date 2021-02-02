Sweeping season series starts something special for Pride

This could be the start of something special.

Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team tipped of the second-half stretch run segment of its season’s schedule by polishing off its first possible home-and-home series sweep over a fellow PAC-7 Conference foe.

Doing so in much more convincing fashion in the process, the Pride took charge during the mid-game portion of play to defeat this-time-around homestanding circuit nemesis Community School of Davidson, 63-50, to down the same league rival twice for the first time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the decision used to also complete a busy three-game agenda played out of a four-night span, Pine Lake moved to the 6-1 mark both overall and n the PAC-7 ranks in records that continue to mirror each other. All games played by the Pride during the regular season will take place opposite conference competition.

The conquest continued to keep the Pride tied in the vital loss department for the fewest setbacks suffered so far among all in-conference counterparts. It also kept them only percentage points out of owning a least a share of the circuit lead.