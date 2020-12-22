Sweeps in season, LNHS completes shutout series with MHS

Lake Norman High School’s volleyball team didn’t need all the time it was allotted for recovery between sets.
Mooresville High School’s needed more.
The Wildcats, eagerly returning to their side of the court well ahead of the timed three-minutes break provided between sessions, breezed their way to a second straight single-session sweep to also polish off a perfect performance for the two teams’ home-and-home series for the season to boot.
This time doing so at home to also continue a busy phase of play taking it into the upcoming extended combination Christmas and New Year’s holiday break, Lake Norman cruised to the decision in by-on-court appearance scores of 25-8, 25- 8 and 25-13 under the attraction’s traditional best-of-five-set format to seal the deal in the fewest number of bouts necessary.
It was similar to the same result posted when the same two teams met for the first time on Mooresville’s home court in late November, it also emerging in the form of a three-set sweep on the part of the then-visiting Lake Norman entry.
The outcome was almost anticipated on the part of both parties involved.
Lake Norman’s Wildcats, who have been sitting either outright all alone or – as is the current case – tied atop the I-Meck Conference standings all season and ranked among the state’s top-10 4A class crews in the N.C. MaxPreps.com poll, continued to support that status to also retain their share of the circuit lead.
Courtesy of banking the welcome deposit, LNHS hiked both its overall and mirroring I-Meck marks to the same 10-1 level it was on track to take even deeper into the scheduled segment of pre-holiday play. As a result, the Wildcats maintained a share of the league lead with only three regular-season matches left to take place.
The Lake Norman duo of net specialists middle hitter Madison Sawyer and outside hitter Hailey Gilreath paved the way in both kills and blocks, while setter Mackenzie Harris was busy tallying assists.
As for Mooresville, the latest blow served to place it at the 3-8 ledger to show for both its overall and in-league efforts that it, too, was on tap to take into additional action slated to be held just prior to an exactly two-week-long idle period in observance of the holidays.
In the losing cause, the Blue Devils were paced by the net play coming courtesy of combination middle hitter/middle blocker Anna Durkin as well as outside hitter Kenzie Marshall.
Each team entered the match fresh off contrasting outcomes in their most recent previous appearances.
Lake Norman proved to be up the task when being taken to the limit and beyond during the course of each set before overcoming upset-minded I-Meck foe Mallard Creek in heavily contested by-set scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 31-29 that also served to allow the winners to make a success of that specific home-and-home series sweep.
In Mooresville’s case, a difficult part of the late regular-season schedule took its toll as the Blue Devils were dealt a straight-set setback in by-outing scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-22 at the hands of a hot Hough High team also at the time preserving its two-way share of the I-Meck lead.
In that affair, senior outside hitter Charly Meade topped the team’s chart with her nine net kills worth a team point apiece, while combination middle hitter/middle blocker Cameryn Cookus chimed in with four kills and two blocks. Marshall conjured up 10 digs while setter Megan Ladd stayed active dishing out 14 assists.
Both LNHS and MHS headed back into action to draw the 2020 portion of their somewhat shortened split-year schedules to a close.
Lake Norman was set to travel to Vance to complete the on-the-road segment of its regulation schedule late Tuesday, the same day that Mooresville was on track to make the next-to-the-last homecourt appearance of regular-season play against Hopewell High.
Results from both affairs were posted too late to be included in this edition.