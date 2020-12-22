Sweeps in season, LNHS completes shutout series with MHS

Courtesy of banking the welcome deposit, LNHS hiked both its overall and mirroring I-Meck marks to the same 10-1 level it was on track to take even deeper into the scheduled segment of pre-holiday play. As a result, the Wildcats maintained a share of the league lead with only three regular-season matches left to take place.

The Lake Norman duo of net specialists middle hitter Madison Sawyer and outside hitter Hailey Gilreath paved the way in both kills and blocks, while setter Mackenzie Harris was busy tallying assists.

As for Mooresville, the latest blow served to place it at the 3-8 ledger to show for both its overall and in-league efforts that it, too, was on tap to take into additional action slated to be held just prior to an exactly two-week-long idle period in observance of the holidays.

In the losing cause, the Blue Devils were paced by the net play coming courtesy of combination middle hitter/middle blocker Anna Durkin as well as outside hitter Kenzie Marshall.

Each team entered the match fresh off contrasting outcomes in their most recent previous appearances.