Swimming season next in line to dive into sports schedule’s pool

Mooresville High School, Lake Norman High School and Pine Lake Prep are all on track to appear in season-opening appearances during the course of the upcoming week.

Among them, anticipation may be the highest within the Pine Lake program in general and on the boys side of the pool in particular.

That is the case as this year marks the Pride’s first one ever as entering a season as a defending state champion.

Highlighted by a single fastest-of-the-fast first place finish fashioned in the finals of last season’s NCHSAA combination 1A-2A class championship meet, the PLP boys team complemented its gold medal earned in the 400-meter freestyle relay event with enough secondary showings across the board to accumulate the highest number of points of any other entry in the field.

As a result, the Pride became the newest member of the school’s athletic program – and first from the school’s roster of male teams – to bring back to the campus a state championship trophy. With the finals taking place to also draw the 2019-20 season’s schedule to a close during the affair at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, the start of this season actually serves to account for one in which the school will be designated as the combined classification’s reigning state champs.