Swimming season next in line to dive into sports schedule’s pool

Area diving and swimming programs will be among the ones making plans to do just that early this week.
Following the official beginning of the non-volunteer segment of the preseason practice portion that began exactly the day two weeks prior, this week in general and the first day of it in particular also marks the formal start of the state’s diving and swimming season in athletics governed by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
In mid-August, the NCHSAA announced revised schedule for the 2020-21 school sports year caused in large part due to concerns relating to COIVID-19 that came complete with starting dates for practices and regular season schedules that also served to limit the number of appearances in each of the scheduled sports.
The revisions that made a major change in the seasons for some athletics and minor adjustments for others revealed that the normal winter season’s diving and swim campaign will take place at almost the same time as during the past.
As a result, Monday actually marks the date on which the state’s public school programs overseen by the NCHSAA can actually begin to compete against outside competition in the same pool.
Some local programs are planning to get their seasons underway almost as soon as allowed.
Mooresville High School, Lake Norman High School and Pine Lake Prep are all on track to appear in season-opening appearances during the course of the upcoming week.
Among them, anticipation may be the highest within the Pine Lake program in general and on the boys side of the pool in particular.
That is the case as this year marks the Pride’s first one ever as entering a season as a defending state champion.
Highlighted by a single fastest-of-the-fast first place finish fashioned in the finals of last season’s NCHSAA combination 1A-2A class championship meet, the PLP boys team complemented its gold medal earned in the 400-meter freestyle relay event with enough secondary showings across the board to accumulate the highest number of points of any other entry in the field.
As a result, the Pride became the newest member of the school’s athletic program – and first from the school’s roster of male teams – to bring back to the campus a state championship trophy. With the finals taking place to also draw the 2019-20 season’s schedule to a close during the affair at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, the start of this season actually serves to account for one in which the school will be designated as the combined classification’s reigning state champs.
PLP was buoyed in its first-ever charge allowing it to join the school’s two-time state champion girls swimming team and reigning state title girls tennis team as those with at least one coveted crown to call its own on the strength of that first-place finish posted in the 400-meter freestyle relay race. Of that championship foursome, half of the members are back and eligible to post a possible repeat of the memorable feat while the remaining two were lost to graduation.
Pine Lake is not the only area entry boasting of a state title winner in its midst.
Langtree Charter Academy also heads into a new season with a championship. Current Lions junior class member Joslyn Oakley heads into this season as a two-time state gold medalist. Oakley successfully defended the first-place finish put forth in the state title meet’s 1-meter diving event she snared as a freshman to duplicate the distinction during her sophomore season as well. In the process, she now steers into this season as the reigning two-time 1A-2A queen while seeking to tack on a third honor to her individual resume.
Mooresville and Lake Norman, which each also qualified swimmers into the NCHSAA’s 4A class postseason a season ago, are also on track to appear in season-opening meets this season.
As has been the case since the state’s restart of the 2020-21 sports season that began in the middle of last month, required precautions and protocols caused by COVID-19 will be enforced during the course of all upcoming swimming and diving meets.
All interested in participating in as well as possible attending the meets – the latter affected by the limited number of witnesses permissible to be present in person – are urged to be aware of all health-related practices that will continue to be followed accordingly.
