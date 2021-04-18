Taking the good with bad, Mooresville secures soccer split

One of the worst followed by another one of the best.

Such was just the situation that wound up being confronted by Mooresville’s girls soccer team.

After being dealt just its second setback in a 6-1 defeat dropped against current I-Meck Conference leader and state-ranked Hough High, the Blue Devils found their footing much more favorable with a 9-0 shredding past Vance.

With the split of decisions also coming to draw each of the two home-and-home season series sets to a close, Mooresville returns to the pitch owning a 6-3-1 record both for the season overall and in the crucial I-Meck ranks.

In the match-up with Hough coming to bring that series to a close, a bid by the Devils to hand the Huskies their first league loss stayed in place through the early phases of second half play. With the two teams leg-locked in a scoreless tie at the conclusion of first-half play, it was actually the Devils that struck first.

The Devils’ sophomore forward Caroline Lovett beat the Huskies’ goalkeeper to the punch to land the match’s opening goal early in the second half that staked them to a 1-0 lead. As it turned out, it served as a wake-up call to the Huskies, which proceeded to follow up the strike by scoring all six of the bout’s remaining markers.