Team, individual efforts rewarded with state finals berths

Doing so in tandem and flying solo served to showcase the efforts of area-based girls cross country teams during the course of opening-round appearances in the 4A class postseason.
Mooresville High School’s complete roster merited a season extension while Lake Norman settled for the receiving of select individual invites following both parties’ participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class-level West Regional Cross Country Championship Meet.
Held on the Larry McAfee course at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park, representatives of both rival crosstown and fellow I-Meck Conference programs helped form the field for the equivalent of the state’s opening as well as semifinal phase of the cross country playoffs.
Each made their marks via different methods.
Individually, no other entry stood out as tall as did Lake Norman. The Wildcats housed the overall meet medalist with sophomore Madeline Stolberg. The Wildcats ace covered the course in a first-place winning gold-medal time of 18:35.10 that bested the next-best entry by in excess of five seconds. The effort comes on the heels of Stolberg’s earlier first-place finish fashioned at the same site in the I-Meck title race.
With ease, Stolberg also garnered one of the limited number of available solo berths being extended into later this week’s girls NCHSAA 4A Cross Country Championship Meet.
Meanwhile, Mooresville made it a family affair. The Blue Devils bunched the overall placements of their five fastest entries into the garnering of a low enough points total to place high enough in the team standings to secure a full roster berth in the state finals.
The Devils collectively tallied a total of 95 points that placed them fourth in the field. From the regional, all members of each of the first four finishing teams merit state finals bids. The only other outlet for advancement is to emerge as one of the seven top finishers not members of any of those teams.
MHS made the cut on the dot to receive the fourth and final full-team invite.
The Blue Devils managed the feat on the strength of the official finishes logged in by Sami Homburger, Abby D’Amico, Ella Moore, Briana Pratt and Kailie Rockness. Homburger paced the crew by placing 10th overall to account for the only top-10 entry. D’Amico lined up 19th, while Moore placed 22nd, Pratt was positioned 28th and Rockness ran 32nd.
That the race was able to take place was a relief. Just days before the regional was to take place, a decision was announced halting all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools athletic activities and also making all of Mecklenburg County’s recreational-level facilities off limits. However, with the cross country regional already scheduled to be held, it was allowed to take place as originally planned.
Also from the field, Lake Norman’s Ashley Walters was able to parlay her overall 23rd-place finish into the receiving of the final of the field’s individual state finals nods.
Mooresville’s full roster and the two runners from Lake Norman will be back in action for a final time when convening on the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex cross country course in Kernersville to participate in the girls NCHSAA 4A Cross Country Championship Meet that features a morning start time on Friday.