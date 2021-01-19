Team, individual efforts rewarded with state finals berths

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Mooresville made it a family affair. The Blue Devils bunched the overall placements of their five fastest entries into the garnering of a low enough points total to place high enough in the team standings to secure a full roster berth in the state finals.

The Devils collectively tallied a total of 95 points that placed them fourth in the field. From the regional, all members of each of the first four finishing teams merit state finals bids. The only other outlet for advancement is to emerge as one of the seven top finishers not members of any of those teams.

MHS made the cut on the dot to receive the fourth and final full-team invite.

The Blue Devils managed the feat on the strength of the official finishes logged in by Sami Homburger, Abby D’Amico, Ella Moore, Briana Pratt and Kailie Rockness. Homburger paced the crew by placing 10th overall to account for the only top-10 entry. D’Amico lined up 19th, while Moore placed 22nd, Pratt was positioned 28th and Rockness ran 32nd.