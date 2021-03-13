Team player continuing to provide online athletic coverage

Can’t be at the games in person?

No problem.

Courtesy of local efforts, live online broadcast viewing of local high school sporting events will continue to be available.

Iredell-Statesville Schools with the help of National Amateur Sports has announced an enhanced virtual renewal of the three-year partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group.

As a lead partner for the district’s athletics website, Randy Marion will also assist in delivering cutting-edge live streaming to Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics, all to support the district’s athletics programs.

The website provides digital support and efficiencies to more than 2,500 athletic participants and their families, including nine middle schools and five high schools in the area.

The annual live streaming subscription provides access to the entire network, including all five high schools in Iredell-Statesville schools. Varsity, junior varsity and middle school events can be viewed live and on-demand. Away games are also available with the user’s subscription.