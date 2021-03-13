 Skip to main content
Team player continuing to provide online athletic coverage
Can’t be at the games in person?

No problem.

Courtesy of local efforts, live online broadcast viewing of local high school sporting events will continue to be available.

Iredell-Statesville Schools with the help of National Amateur Sports has announced an enhanced virtual renewal of the three-year partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group.

As a lead partner for the district’s athletics website, Randy Marion will also assist in delivering cutting-edge live streaming to Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics, all to support the district’s athletics programs.

The website provides digital support and efficiencies to more than 2,500 athletic participants and their families, including nine middle schools and five high schools in the area.

The annual live streaming subscription provides access to the entire network, including all five high schools in Iredell-Statesville schools. Varsity, junior varsity and middle school events can be viewed live and on-demand. Away games are also available with the user’s subscription.

“We live in a great community. We are fortunate to have excellent schools and terrific high school sports,” explained Jennifer Marion, vice president of Randy Marion Automotive. “We are excited to be a part of Iredell-Statesville athletics and are proud to partner with our local schools to support student athletes, their coaches, and their families.”

Randy Marion Automotive Group is a strong supporter of public education and scholastic athletic programs. With its investment, ISS Athletics news and information will be accessible and more automated than ever before.

The website will provide parents, students and fans with content including game and practice schedules, scores, team news, events, photos, videos, live streaming tools and highlights in one convenient location. Randy Marion also showcases a Teams of the Season, where all middle and high school athletic directors nominate teams that have shown commitment both on and off the field.

The website address is www.issathletics.com and is operated by National Amateur Sports.

About Randy Marion Automotive Group

Randy Marion Automotive consists of 7 franchise locations, one pre-owned locations, and a central business office which conducts more than 14,000 vehicle sales each year. The dealerships are located along the I-77 and I-40 corridors north of Charlotte. Currently, Randy Marion Automotive brands include Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Subaru, Ford, Lincoln, and Isuzu. The dealerships employ over 600+ people, and Randy Marion is the largest General Motors dealer in the entire southeast. Randy Marion is also the ninth largest commercial vehicle dealer in the United States.

About National Amateur Sports:

National Amateur Sports is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic to their sites and attracts corporate sponsors eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.

