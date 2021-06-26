Teams with local ties eliminated from state baseball title field

Nothing doing.
The final two teams with somewhat limited local connections still in contention as deep as the regional finals each ended their runs at capturing this first-ever so stretched-out state baseball championship crowns.
Teams competing in both the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A and 4A class were both dealt defeats during the course of earlier this week’s regional finals to fall shy of moving on into the week’s state title series.
At the smallest 1A class level, the No. 8 seeded Mountain Island Charter entry that hails from the same PAC-7 Conference that includes Pine Lake Prep and Langtree Charter was handed a 7-1 setback by the No. 2 seeded East Surry squad that settled the class’ West Regional title.
At the largest 4A class level, the top-seeded Charlotte Providence entry that ended the season for Mooresville’s Lake Norman High School was itself eliminated following being dealt an upset, 7-3 loss by No. 3 seed Ronald Reagan.
Both winners moved on into the best-of-three state high school baseball series, while the others closed out their collective campaigns.
The duo of area entries Pine Lake and Langtree Charter were each victims of two losses apiece to regional semifinalist Mountain Island Charter during the course of regular-season play as part of respective home-and-home series.
Of the two teams, Pine Lake’s Pride qualified for the playoffs and was handed a tough-to-take, walk-off 6-5 defeat by Cherryville in opening-round play to also draw its schedule to a close.
Lake Norman, runner-up in its I-Meck Conference, completed its play with a second-round playoff loss to Providence by a 10-2 score taking place during the equivalent of the 4A West Region’s quarterfinals.
As a result, the 1A West Region wound up being represented by East Surry in its title series showdown with East Region champion
In the 4A class ranks, West Region winner Reagan faced off against East Region kingpin Fuquay-Varina for the coveted crown. With that outcome finalized, it will serve to officially complete Mooresville High Schools reign as the state champion crowned in the spring of the 2019 season.
In the remaining fields, West Region title holder R-S Central will meet repeat East Region champion Randleman in the 2A class series, while West winner Cox Mill squared off opposite East winner J.H. Rose in the 3A ranks.
Of the state title series entries, 3A West Region entry Cox Mill receives the bulk of the immediate area attention. That is the case as, effective with the start of the 2021-22 state school sports year, the Concord-based school’s athletic program will be affiliated with the same 4A class conference – yet to be named – that will also include Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell.
The conducting of the state title series in baseball, taking place as deep into the calendar year as ever before, will also help bring another local interest in the sport to a close. The christening of this year’s state champion in the largest 4A class ranks will serve to officially bring a close to Mooresville High School’s two-year-long reign as the class’ title holder in baseball.