Teamwork continues to shine

What a team player!
The title still fits.
The Mooresville-based corporate headquarters of Lowe’s Home Improvement continues to serve in just such a capacity in ongoing support of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
As part of its presence, Lowe’s Home Improvement in general and its Lowe’s 4 Pros Division in particular, remains a pivotal member of the NCHSAA team. Most recently, in maintaining its process, the latest selection of those named to receive the support organization’s monthly Lowe’s Campus Captain awards have been announced.
Athletic administrators and coaches from NCHSAA member schools across the state have been recognized for their efforts taking place well above and beyond the regular call of duty. The Campus Captain award program offers a well-deserved platform through which school athletic administrators, coaches, parents, students and school community members can nominate deserving individuals for special recognition. The attention is received on a monthly basis throughout the school sports year.
There are all sorts of avenues through which those being singled out can be so honored.
Individuals are recommended for doing their part in playing pivotal roles in the building back of sports in particularly at the state’s high school level during the still in place COVID-19 pandemic. So many of the state’s prep school sports programs were damaged by the loss of activity that only recently has returned to some sense of normalcy. If all continues to progress, plans on the part of the NCHSAA call for the start of the 2021-22 school sports year to return all sports to their regular routines.
For Lowe’s, it is doing its part to help with the recovery process. Individuals set to receive the rewards are nominated for their service as role models as well as making differences in students’ lives, exhibiting sound citizenship, excelling in academics as well as athletic and positively impacting their peers.
As part of the procedure, all tabbed to receive the attention are presented with a commemorative award as well as a Lowe’s Home Improvement gift card.
The latest winners reflect the usual list of honorees. Athletic directors and coaches of programs making major improvements in the wake of the COVID-19 are among those being specifically honored for their efforts.
The NCHSAA is pleased with the onboard presence of the organization for taking the time to see to it that the behind-the-scenes achievements receive their just acknowledgements
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Lowe’s Home Improvement and its 4 Pros Division, is please to honor the Campus Captain awards,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the NCHSAA. “Each of these recipients exemplifies what it means to be a leader by demonstrating a willingness to impact the lives of their peers and their respective communities positively. It is this commitment and dedication that make each worthy of receiving the Lowe’s Campus Captain Award.”
Lowe’s Home Improvement, specifically the Lowe’s 4 Pros division, has joined together with the NCHSAA in 2020-2021 to Build Back Sports in assisting with the navigating of the the return to sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lowe’s Home Improvement is also the Official Supplier of the NCHSAA and provides guidance, materials, and discounts to NCHSAA member schools.