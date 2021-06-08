Teamwork continues to shine

What a team player!

The title still fits.

The Mooresville-based corporate headquarters of Lowe’s Home Improvement continues to serve in just such a capacity in ongoing support of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

As part of its presence, Lowe’s Home Improvement in general and its Lowe’s 4 Pros Division in particular, remains a pivotal member of the NCHSAA team. Most recently, in maintaining its process, the latest selection of those named to receive the support organization’s monthly Lowe’s Campus Captain awards have been announced.

Athletic administrators and coaches from NCHSAA member schools across the state have been recognized for their efforts taking place well above and beyond the regular call of duty. The Campus Captain award program offers a well-deserved platform through which school athletic administrators, coaches, parents, students and school community members can nominate deserving individuals for special recognition. The attention is received on a monthly basis throughout the school sports year.

There are all sorts of avenues through which those being singled out can be so honored.

