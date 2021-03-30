The best gets best of best

What a roll!
But in this particular case, it’s one that several high school sports programs would rather have them pass on by.
Let’s preach on it.
Over the past weekend, state championship crowns were distributed in another round of adjusted sports schedules conducted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Some mixed emotions emerged from the results.
Right off the bat, though, congratulations are most definitely in order. Pine Lake Prep boys soccer team defied its status throughout the course of several weeks of participation in the postseason to add its name to the school’s short list of programs bringing a NCHSAA state championship back home. The latest Pride edition completed five round of the playoffs with a 3-1 overtime triumph over the then defending state 1A class champion Franklin Academy to merit such attention.
As it turned out, the Pine Lake performance was an exception to an otherwise crowded list of rules.
Perhaps no other ill will these days is being felt than in the Lake Norman athletic department. The count is high in regards to the teams Wildcats entries faced that followed up the dealing of season-ending defeats by going on to also challenge for some of the state’s top honors.
In girls lacrosse, Lake Norman’s conference champion crew reached the second round of the playoffs before closing out its campaign. As it turned out, the team that ended the Wildcats run, Northwest Guilford went on to also drop from the field at the sticks of the eventual statewide second-place finisher in West Region champion Weddington.
The news gets even worse on the boys sidelines.
Lake Norman’s boys soccer club made it as far as the second round of the playoffs before falling at the feet of a Myers Park squad that made it all the way to the finals of the NCHSAA 4A class championships. Only there did the run end as Myers Park placed second in the state.
It was a similar story for the surge of Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team. A former multiple-time state title winner, the Wildcats reached the equivalent of the state’s final four before being defeated by a familiar foe and fellow same conference member Hough. The latter then failed to finish the deal when also placing second in the state in earlier this month’s championship match.
It accounted for quite a different looking season on the part of several of the teams.
The boys soccer season is traditionally conducted during the fall segment of the calendar year but this time around was adjusted due to COVID-19. Both girls and boys lacrosse seasons are also held later in the spring.
By current expectations, and barring any additional changes, all of the state’s high school sports will be held at the more traditional times of year beginning with the NCHSAA’s 2021-22 school year that will also involve another opening phase of statewide realignment that will provide a drastically different look for practically all area programs.