The best gets best of best

What a roll!

But in this particular case, it’s one that several high school sports programs would rather have them pass on by.

Let’s preach on it.

Over the past weekend, state championship crowns were distributed in another round of adjusted sports schedules conducted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Some mixed emotions emerged from the results.

Right off the bat, though, congratulations are most definitely in order. Pine Lake Prep boys soccer team defied its status throughout the course of several weeks of participation in the postseason to add its name to the school’s short list of programs bringing a NCHSAA state championship back home. The latest Pride edition completed five round of the playoffs with a 3-1 overtime triumph over the then defending state 1A class champion Franklin Academy to merit such attention.

As it turned out, the Pine Lake performance was an exception to an otherwise crowded list of rules.

Perhaps no other ill will these days is being felt than in the Lake Norman athletic department. The count is high in regards to the teams Wildcats entries faced that followed up the dealing of season-ending defeats by going on to also challenge for some of the state’s top honors.