THE OLD COLLEGE TRY: Prospects put best efforts forward on baseball

College can wait.
But not for long.
With that in mind, a host of potential soon-to-be — hopefully at any rate — collegiate-level baseball players convened on a site used in large part by college players to display their talents in Mooresville over the past weekend.
To help form the field for three days of play in the Tradition Baseball Tournament conducted on the grounds of Moor Park facility, a total of eight teams from throughout the surrounding area with players ranging from 15 and 16 years of age gathered to engage in showcase-style competition.
With representatives of the host Prep Baseball Report being joined by family members and attending college program scouts alike, the presence of still photography cameras, cellphones doubling duty as video recorders and handheld radar guns were as much of an off-field presence as were the bats, balls and gloves being used out in the field of play.
The area-based Dry Pond traveling baseball organization, which suits up teams in a number of age-specific divisions, in general and its 16 and younger entry specifically served as official host of the affair.
Games actually began as early as Friday night and continued practically nonstop well into the middle evening hours of Sunday.
With each of the teams in attendance assured of a minimum number of games apiece, organizers also did their best to help acquaint the participants with some of the particulars in place at the sports’ higher level. As a result, games were conducted consisting of those played in both seven-inning — the traditional length of high school-level play — as well as nine-inning —the standard length of contests played at the college level and beyond — distances.
The teams filled the dugouts on the Moor Park grounds near downtown Mooresville that are used for several months during the year by the Mooresville Spinners, a college-level and wooden-bat baseball entry that competes in the established Southern Collegiate Baseball League. The site also regularly hosts some limited college games during the early phase of that season’s play.
As has been the case for months, careful health-related protocols continued to be in place and practiced due to COVID-19. All players were required to maintain such standards while all fans in attendance were also being recommended to continue putting social distancing practices also in place.
Moor Park, owned by the town of Mooresville but leased to the Mooresville Spinners organization courtesy of a multi-year agreement, remains on track to also serve as host of additional weekend affairs scheduled to take place through the remaining month of October.
