THE OLD COLLEGE TRY: Prospects put best efforts forward on baseball

College can wait.

But not for long.

With that in mind, a host of potential soon-to-be — hopefully at any rate — collegiate-level baseball players convened on a site used in large part by college players to display their talents in Mooresville over the past weekend.

To help form the field for three days of play in the Tradition Baseball Tournament conducted on the grounds of Moor Park facility, a total of eight teams from throughout the surrounding area with players ranging from 15 and 16 years of age gathered to engage in showcase-style competition.

With representatives of the host Prep Baseball Report being joined by family members and attending college program scouts alike, the presence of still photography cameras, cellphones doubling duty as video recorders and handheld radar guns were as much of an off-field presence as were the bats, balls and gloves being used out in the field of play.

The area-based Dry Pond traveling baseball organization, which suits up teams in a number of age-specific divisions, in general and its 16 and younger entry specifically served as official host of the affair.

Games actually began as early as Friday night and continued practically nonstop well into the middle evening hours of Sunday.