Third Penske pilot parlays performance into postseason perch

Now serving: Mooresville’s Team Penske, party of three.
Overcoming early damage and the fact that he only managed to ride at the head of the pack for a single lap, Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski became the third member of his multi-car operation to emerge as a winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
Keselowski, also a former Cup Series champion, survived in overtime to finish first in the past weekend’s running of the Geico 500 held at the super-fast Talladega Superspeedway.
In the process of securing his sixth career all-time win at the track, Keselowski also joined rank and file with fellow Team Penske teammates – in back-to-back order of doing so, respectively – Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano in each also parlaying their wins into booking automatic passage into the premier national series’ postseason championship picture.
It took some extra time for Keselowski to become the third featured driver from the organization to prevail.
By so doing, he also becomes the ninth different driver to capture a win so far into the circuit’s 10-race schedule. Every racer that wins an event during the course of the regular-season segment of the schedule is guaranteed a berth into the season’s postseason championship.
It came oh-so-close to being disaster for the outfit much earlier in the race.
Earlier-season winner Logano, who captured his win in the Food City Dirt Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway, received a hard push from a fellow entry near the finishing segment of the opening 60-lap stage of the race. As a result, his car was sent airborne before turning upside-down, landing on its roof and ultimately barrel-rolling before finally righting itself. In the wreck’s after-math, teammate Keselowski’s car also was hit with some minor damage.
“On the one hand,’’ said Logano, “I am mad about being in the crash and on the other, I am happy to be alive. On another hand, I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing.”
Overcoming the contact, Keselowski was able to navigate his way to the head of the pile after a final caution flag waved with under five laps left in regulation racing. On the final restart taking place during the overtime phase, the eventual winner filled an opening and held on. It was the 35th of his already successful career, one that included the owning of the 2012 series championship title, and sixth at the site that tied him with two other drivers for the second-most successes all-time at the 2.66-mile track.
“The whole race,” said Keselowski, “I had opportunities to take the lead, but I just kept thinking ‘Man, just keep your car in one piece to the end.’ We’ve been so close here, and it just didn’t seem to want to come together here the last few years. I’ve been on kind of a four-year drought, but it’s nice to get number six.”
He joined elite company in the process.
“I would have never dreamed I’d tie Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon here,’’ noted Keselowski. “That’s something. Those guys are really legends. I’m just really proud of my team. We had an accident early, and they recovered and got it fixed to where I could keep running.”
The performance followed on the heels of a pep talk to the Team Penske drivers from owner and namesake Roger Penske prior to the race encouraging the cast to work together to succeed. The effort paid off in the form of placing yet member of the organization into the playoffs.