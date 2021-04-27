Third Penske pilot parlays performance into postseason perch

Earlier-season winner Logano, who captured his win in the Food City Dirt Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway, received a hard push from a fellow entry near the finishing segment of the opening 60-lap stage of the race. As a result, his car was sent airborne before turning upside-down, landing on its roof and ultimately barrel-rolling before finally righting itself. In the wreck’s after-math, teammate Keselowski’s car also was hit with some minor damage.

“On the one hand,’’ said Logano, “I am mad about being in the crash and on the other, I am happy to be alive. On another hand, I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing.”

Overcoming the contact, Keselowski was able to navigate his way to the head of the pile after a final caution flag waved with under five laps left in regulation racing. On the final restart taking place during the overtime phase, the eventual winner filled an opening and held on. It was the 35th of his already successful career, one that included the owning of the 2012 series championship title, and sixth at the site that tied him with two other drivers for the second-most successes all-time at the 2.66-mile track.