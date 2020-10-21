Though sidelined, NFL product still part of team’s season-best show

In the case of Mooresville High School product Sweezy, it was also a season first as well.

First placed on the questionable list after being forced to depart from the Cardinals’ previous week win over the New York Jets due to a late-game elbow injury, the second-year member of the franchise was relegated to the injured list just one day prior to the marquee Monday night game against Dallas.

As a result, he was unable to participate in the first of his team’s two nationally-televised night games on tap for this season.

By being put on the IL, it now means that Sweezy – who had started all five of the team’s games this season and participated in 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps from his right offensive guard position– will officially be unavailable for play for a minimum of three weeks as required by the NFL.

If all goes according the plan during his recovery process, it also means that he could be able to return just in time to perhaps appear in Arizona’s second – and perhaps even more meaningful – primetime game.