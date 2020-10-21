Though sidelined, NFL product still part of team’s season-best show

Even without the services of one of it stars, in many immediate area-based eyes at any rate, the rest of the cast continued to go on with the show.
And what a show it wound up being on the part of the Arizona Cardinals in their overwhelming, 38-10 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys played as part of the National Football League’s Monday night nationally-televised primetime affair.
While current Cardinals offensive lineman and Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy was downgraded from questionable, meaning his chances of participating were 50-50 at best, to being placed on the team’s injured list that prevented him from making any sort of appearance at all, the remainder of the unit’s healthy roster hardly missed a beat.
Arizona racked up the highest number of points managed in any game held to date, matched a season-best winning streak and heads back home at as much above the break-even barrier as it has been all season following the feat.
For with the win spurred in large part by a 21-3 spurt fashioned during the course of second-quarter play also allowing the Cards to maintain pace in their competitive NFL National Football Conference’s West Division, they improved to the 4-2 mark overall while collecting their second straight win that also provided them with a 2-1 record to show for their most extended consecutive-game road trip of the season overall.
In the case of Mooresville High School product Sweezy, it was also a season first as well.
First placed on the questionable list after being forced to depart from the Cardinals’ previous week win over the New York Jets due to a late-game elbow injury, the second-year member of the franchise was relegated to the injured list just one day prior to the marquee Monday night game against Dallas.
As a result, he was unable to participate in the first of his team’s two nationally-televised night games on tap for this season.
By being put on the IL, it now means that Sweezy – who had started all five of the team’s games this season and participated in 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps from his right offensive guard position– will officially be unavailable for play for a minimum of three weeks as required by the NFL.
If all goes according the plan during his recovery process, it also means that he could be able to return just in time to perhaps appear in Arizona’s second – and perhaps even more meaningful – primetime game.
The Cardinals are currently on tap to take on the host and rival West Division member Seattle Seahawks on a special mid-week telecast affair set to be held on Nov. 19. Undefeated Seattle presently sits outright atop the division standings with a comfortable two-game edge over the next-best entries in the four-team group.
Sitting on the sidelines for the first time as a member of the Cardinals after joining the organization by agreeing to a two-year contract signed as an unrestricted free agent in mid-March of last year, Sweezy was also denied reaching a milestone mark during this his 10th season in the NFL. He remains the owner of 99 all-time starting assignments for his career that has included multiple tours with Seattle as well as a two-year tenure as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The placing of Sweezy on the team’s injured list, freeing him to continue to engage in some of the team’s practices during the course of his rehab process, also allows Arizona to free up a roster spot during his absence. The Cardinals head back home to host the first-place Seattle Seahawks this weekend in what also accounts for Arizona’s only home game during the month of October.
