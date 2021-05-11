Three times the charm for Cup Series’ only multiple race winner

Times three.
Already the only entry to do so two times before, Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. has now emerged as the only driver to surface as a three-time race winner on the premiere NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Truex swept his way to win all three stages – a first-time feat for the entry — and rode point for a total of 248 of the 293 laps overall to finish first – yet again – when capturing the checkered flag following the Mother’s Day weekend running of the Goodyear 400 held at Darlington Raceway.
In the process, Truex cemented his status as the entire top-notch division’s only multiple-race winner so far this season.
“We just had a good balance,” said Truex, who committed to run the top of the track throughout the race. “The car would do what I wanted it to do. I just had to manage those long runs. It was really loose that last run. We got mired in some traffic there, and that’s always tough …
“What an awesome team we have. Hopefully, we can keep this rolling.”
The victory came complete with a first-time accomplishment as well. While it marked the race winner’s 30th career Cup first-place finish, it also accounted for the first time ever that a previous stage winner went on to capture a win at the host track.
The victory was also the second at Darlington for the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex was elated to win another race with the high-horsepower, low-downforce competition package used at Darlington this year.
“I think the most important part is we are winning with the low downforce package, which most of the Playoff races we run are,” Truex said. “We just have to keep this thing going. Guys are doing a really good job all around. It’s so fun to drive race cars like that.”
Truex took control midway the through the first of the three stages, moving in front on a restart and settling in for a long run up front. He wound up leading the final 21 laps to take the opening stage. He also sat in the preferred position over the course of the final 36 laps to collect the second stage’s bonus points as well.
To cap the complete effort, Truex broke out in front when racing resumed to start the final stage and maintained his lead through several rounds of scheduled green-flag pit stops. He was then able to fend off all challengers to once again, for the Cup-best third time this season, reach Victory Lane.