Three times the charm for Cup Series’ only multiple race winner

Times three.

Already the only entry to do so two times before, Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. has now emerged as the only driver to surface as a three-time race winner on the premiere NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

Truex swept his way to win all three stages – a first-time feat for the entry — and rode point for a total of 248 of the 293 laps overall to finish first – yet again – when capturing the checkered flag following the Mother’s Day weekend running of the Goodyear 400 held at Darlington Raceway.

In the process, Truex cemented his status as the entire top-notch division’s only multiple-race winner so far this season.

“We just had a good balance,” said Truex, who committed to run the top of the track throughout the race. “The car would do what I wanted it to do. I just had to manage those long runs. It was really loose that last run. We got mired in some traffic there, and that’s always tough …

“What an awesome team we have. Hopefully, we can keep this rolling.”