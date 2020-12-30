Thrill ride ends with memorable postseason bowl victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Flames built a 14-0 lead and fashioned a 17-13 edge at the intermission break.

With the difference staying close, Liberty appeared to be on the brink of sealing the deal late in regulation play before a fumble at the Coastal Carolina one-yard line with 41 seconds remaining preserved the 34-all tie.

Liberty was awarded the first possession of overtime and converted on a 44-yard field to regain the lead. On Coastal’s countering possession, a tying field goal attempt from 42 yards away was blocked by the Flames defense to finalize the decision.

Liberty redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns to anchor the winning the attack.

The game featured a re-pairing of teams that were also originally scheduled to meet during the course of late regular-season play for both. A scheduled match-up between the two received such nationwide attention at the time that the ESPN GameDay crew as assigned to provide on-site coverage in the showdown between teams both undefeated at the time. However, COVID-19 concerns hitting the Liberty program forced the Flames to cancel their anticipated visit to Coastal Carolina’s Conway, S.C. campus that sits just outside Myrtle Beach.