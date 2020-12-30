Thrill ride ends with memorable postseason bowl victory

What a thrill ride!
One local entry was onboard throughout the respective twists and turns.
Lake Norman High School football athlete Nate Pena was able to witness firsthand from field side his current Liberty University team’s storybook ending to what amounts to the single most successful season in its history.
The Liberty Flames found just enough firepower to prevail following a pressure-packed and drama-filled wild 37-34 victory over previously undefeated and nationally No. 12 ranked Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.
Conducting matters in front of a limited audience due to demands in place cause by COVID-19 concerns and in full view of a national television audience via the ESPN network, Liberty sealed the win on the strength of a blocked field goal during overtime to overcome some earlier mistakes and register its first-ever victory over a nationally-ranked opponent.
With the win taking place over the extended Christmas holiday weekend, the Flames closed out their season with a 10-1 record to reach the double-digit barrier for wins in a single season for the first time in program history. Liberty also earned its second straight Mortgage Cure Bowl crown in the affair held in Orlando, Fla.’s Camping World Stadium.
Liberty, returning to the field following a 29-day layoff due to protocols related to COVID-19, rode an emotional roller coaster to finish the thrill ride.
The Flames built a 14-0 lead and fashioned a 17-13 edge at the intermission break.
With the difference staying close, Liberty appeared to be on the brink of sealing the deal late in regulation play before a fumble at the Coastal Carolina one-yard line with 41 seconds remaining preserved the 34-all tie.
Liberty was awarded the first possession of overtime and converted on a 44-yard field to regain the lead. On Coastal’s countering possession, a tying field goal attempt from 42 yards away was blocked by the Flames defense to finalize the decision.
Liberty redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns to anchor the winning the attack.
The game featured a re-pairing of teams that were also originally scheduled to meet during the course of late regular-season play for both. A scheduled match-up between the two received such nationwide attention at the time that the ESPN GameDay crew as assigned to provide on-site coverage in the showdown between teams both undefeated at the time. However, COVID-19 concerns hitting the Liberty program forced the Flames to cancel their anticipated visit to Coastal Carolina’s Conway, S.C. campus that sits just outside Myrtle Beach.
As it turned out, the delayed meeting between the two teams wound up being well worth the wait.
Lake Norman product Pena, a redshirt junior, is listed on the Flames active roster as a 6-foot-1 and 315-pound offensive lineman. He appeared in two games as a true freshman before being granted redshirt status.
While at Lake Norman, Pena was part of a 13-2 Wildcats team his sophomore season that reached the semifinals of the state playoffs. Named the team’s offensive lineman of the year as a senior, he was a pivotal member of the first-ever undefeated regular-season team in program history.