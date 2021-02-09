Time away fails to take toil on unbeaten state-ranked Wildcats

It was like it had never been away.
Even though it had, following required protocols related to concerns regarding COIVID-19 tracing, Lake Norman’s girls basketball team picked up right where it left off with a 60-30 doubling of Forbush helping mark the former’s return to action for the first time in exactly three weeks.
The Wildcats also tipped off a busy week by improving to the 5-0 mark used to support their recently acquired status as a member of the area-wide Sweet 16 poll while also providing proof of its enhanced position into the No. 6 standing in the latest N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class girls poll.
Appearing in the first of three on-tap affairs to be held over the course of a hectic four-night span, the Wildcats went to work early in efforts to save energy by opening up a double-digit lead in the first period. From there, the Wildcats padded its edge during each following frame to protect its undefeated record.
The Wildcats were paced by the season’s second individual double-double registered by Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who topped all scorers in the contest with her 23 points and also collected 12 rebounds to her credit. Teammate Madison Saunders shouldered outright second-high scoring honors with 12 points in a charge that also featured contributions of some sort from as many as five additional players.
Lake Norman headed back into action slated to resume the I-Meck Conference segment of the season’s schedule when playing host to Mooresville Tuesday night that also served to complete that home-and-home series. It also accounted for each team’s return to I-Meck play since the same two squared off on Jan. 15. The Wildcats step outside the circuit ranks and remain in place at home to entering Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Thursday night.