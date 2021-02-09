Time away fails to take toil on unbeaten state-ranked Wildcats

It was like it had never been away.

Even though it had, following required protocols related to concerns regarding COIVID-19 tracing, Lake Norman’s girls basketball team picked up right where it left off with a 60-30 doubling of Forbush helping mark the former’s return to action for the first time in exactly three weeks.

The Wildcats also tipped off a busy week by improving to the 5-0 mark used to support their recently acquired status as a member of the area-wide Sweet 16 poll while also providing proof of its enhanced position into the No. 6 standing in the latest N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class girls poll.

Appearing in the first of three on-tap affairs to be held over the course of a hectic four-night span, the Wildcats went to work early in efforts to save energy by opening up a double-digit lead in the first period. From there, the Wildcats padded its edge during each following frame to protect its undefeated record.