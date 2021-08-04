Time runs out on a career

The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
A steady, somewhat slightly successful and story-filled – with emphasis on the latter – career spent providing as adequate printed-media coverage as possible regarding almost anything and practically everything related to the sports world as it pertains to the immediate area is now complete.
Officially as of quitting time come Friday afternoon, a period officially spanning just over 40 years and unofficially tacking on an additional 10 years – give or take – of talking about, writing about, photographing for and meeting dreaded deadlines in preparing material to be used in The Mooresville Tribune sports section will formally expire. My tenure as the dear-to-my-heart newspaper’s first-ever sports editor has ended. Time has taken its toll. Acknowledgements are endless.
First and foremost, there is family that has played such a pivotal part in the process. A member of the publication’s reserve-in-waiting line-up card since arriving with the rest of the clan as a then 3-year-old in the early stages of 1961, I grew up with printer’s ink stains and the unique smell of film-developing chemicals present on practically every article of clothing. Once old enough to do so, all available hours were spent in the preparation of the publication’s process. While it was once promised that the day would come when I would distance myself from the newspaper, it’s obvious that time never arrived until now.
Then longtime Tribune editor, co-owner and yes my dad, Len Sullivan, made a personal phone call plea to his middle son with an offer to replace my busy three part-time job duties coupled with that of still being considered a full-time college student by accepting the offer to become the community-based publication’s first official sports editor. The thought of saying “No” never crossed my mind. The ties spilled over to an enlarged family. Tammie, my wife of approaching 40 years, as well as son, Timothy, and daughter, Jenna, accepted the sacrifices that coincided with a profession that has no set hours. I made it a point to be present and shuffle a schedule of covering the many sporting events for the attending of as many special gatherings as possible. I hope they understood.
As it now stands, the sometimes tear-filled response of “Not today” coming from newest and third-generation edition grandson, Landon D, regarding cutting our valuable time together short in order for me to handle another after-hours assignment will very soon ring true.
From the total pitch blackness of a film-developing darkroom, I have emerged into the light to the point of merely pushing a button to make a photo appear. The presence of a social media platform, one I never fully embraced, to replace the more personalized pattern of gathering details still has not made me comfortable. The next individual to occupy this station will most assuredly be more comfortable in that capacity.
It would not be fair to single out the ones who have made this trip so rewarding. For every one I could name, there would be three or more omitted. Please allow me to show my appreciation to the many fellow employees past and present, understanding editors, coaches, administrators, athletes and correspondents for their various contributions. I also must reveal my kindest words for the many gracious athletes’ parents who saw their offspring’s names misspelled in printed form. Over the course of two generations, that was bound to happen a few times.
Lest one tends to think differently, there is plenty on my plate to occupy any upcoming free time. I have plans to become a better: husband, father, ‘Pops,’ son, brother, son-in-law, next-door neighbor, golfer, creek crawler, worm wrangler, rock collector, leaf hoarder, traveler, homebody, beach comber, mountain man, romancer, Bible believer, church-goer, prayer, carpenter, plumber, handyman, lawn mower, weed whacker, gardener, farmer, frog feeder, golfer, umpire, referee, coach, listener, talker, texter, driver, golfer, fairway finder, sleeper, dresser and friend. Whew!
The odds are in favor of finding something else to also fill the void. I would not completely rule out the return to a sports-related interest. After all, some games do go into overtime.