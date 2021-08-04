Time runs out on a career

The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.

A steady, somewhat slightly successful and story-filled – with emphasis on the latter – career spent providing as adequate printed-media coverage as possible regarding almost anything and practically everything related to the sports world as it pertains to the immediate area is now complete.

Officially as of quitting time come Friday afternoon, a period officially spanning just over 40 years and unofficially tacking on an additional 10 years – give or take – of talking about, writing about, photographing for and meeting dreaded deadlines in preparing material to be used in The Mooresville Tribune sports section will formally expire. My tenure as the dear-to-my-heart newspaper’s first-ever sports editor has ended. Time has taken its toll. Acknowledgements are endless.