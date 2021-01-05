Time to tip-off brings court full of changes to basketball play

‘Tis time to tip-off.
And local public school high school basketball programs are among the ones responding to the wake-up call.
By today, all four of the surrounding prep basketball programs are scheduled to engage in season-opening activity as the next segment of the state’s schools sports season officially gets underway.
In the middle of August, the N.C. High School Athletic Association released the re-worked revamped calendar for the 2020-21 school sports year. It revealed that the basketball campaign, traditionally tipping off near the Thanksgiving holiday, could actually begin as early as the first of this week.
In preparation for the opening phase, high school basketball programs were able to initiate preseason practice in early December.
While Monday marked the return to classwork, the bulk of it in all area institutions involving high school students taking place via virtual learning in the wake of COVID-19. it also accounted for the first official day that area teams could schedule games.
The majority of the area programs waited at least a day after that to get their seasons underway.
One fact continuing to cause some scheduling conflicts is that the current volleyball season that began in mid-November remains in the late-stage segment of its schedule. As a result, the availability of main gyms causes a usage conflict on the part of some programs.
The state’s volleyball season continues through this week prior to the staging of scheduled postseason play that is set to take place through the majority of the month as well.
As a result of the duplicating gym usage, the majority of the area programs are waiting until Wednesday to get their schedules underway.
With a lone exception in place, three of the four area hardwood outfits are planning to make their debuts today.
Langtree Charter Academy is the single exception to the rule. The Lions were able to schedule regular-season debuts for its teams on Tuesday, with home games against fellow PAC-7 Conference rival Queen’s Grant.
All others, also doing so in league-counting affairs that are yet another side-effect of the COVID-19-caused protocols being put into play, are engaging in season-opening action today.
Lake Norman tips off its agenda with a road trip to take on fellow I-Meck Conference member West Charlotte in Wednesday's opener for both teams.
Meanwhile, Mooresville High merits the right to make its first appearance of the season at home when tangling with foes from I-Meck rival North Mecklenburg.
And for Mooresville’s Pine Lake, the Pride opens play on its home court when facing off against PAC-7 Conference rival Community School of Davidson.
The fact that all of the openers are taking place in the respective circuit ranks comes about due to the limited number of regular season games allowed by all teams again caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCHSAA placed a maximum number of 14 regular season games for all of its member programs.
In the case of all area teams, they reach that maximum allowed number when engaging in conference-only contests consisting of home-and-home season series. As a result, each regular-season game involving the area teams will all carry conference-counting clout.
Despite the limitations being placed on the number of games, the area’s main rivalry series are scheduled to remain the same. The duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville will renew their crosstown I-Meck Conference rivalry with the playing of their home-and-home set that will get its start the middle of the month.
For the twosome of Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep, the pair housed in the same PAC-7 circuit won’t have near as long to wait. The pair is tabled to take on each other in host PLP’s gym on Friday night.
A number of health-related changes are being put into play surrounding this season’s setting.
In the cases involving both fellow I-Meck rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville, each will no longer be hosting as many as four games at a single site. In the past, games involving the programs’ varsity and junior varsity teams have all taken place at the same location. In a time-saving decision put into play this season, varsity affairs will be held at one site while the jayvee games will be played at opposite sites.
Additional safety-related measures are also being employed as well.
Placed into effect beginning with the start non-voluntary preseason practice sessions for all of the region’s programs more than a month ago, hardwood-based prep players will be required to don facial coverings throughout the upcoming season.
The decision was one of the major ones so revealed following the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors two-day winter meetings held late last year.
In conjunction with the latest decree, the NCHSAA board also approved a measure that will enable game officials to allow an additional 60-second timeout during the course of each of the four quarters of a game to allow players to adjust to competing in full facial coverings.
The decision keeps in place a mandate that has also been in force during the course of the ongoing high school volleyball season. Since that play began back in the middle of November, all volleyball players as well as coaches and support staff have joined all officials and the limited number of spectators in being required to also wear facial coverings.
Along with the health-related issues concerning the players’ required uniform addition, social distancing will also be expected to be in place in the area of team benches whenever possible. All sideline participants are also required to wear masks.
Also, the tradition of jump balls to determine possession during certain points of the game has also been eliminated.
Basketballs being used will also be sanitized regularly during all outings as well.
Spectators will continue to be limited in attendance at any given time. All guests will be subjected to temperature testing prior to entry and will also continue to be required to don facial masks as well. In that similar light, it is also being recommended by health officials that game gyms be completely emptied and full sanitized between each of the scheduled games on tap to take place at the same site on the same playing date.
Guidelines related to basketball are now in place to usher in the start of this week’s regular season play. It remains possible that, based on data received regarding the possible increase in the number of COVID-cases, additional precautions may also be implanted as the season progresses.