Time to tip-off brings court full of changes to basketball play

The fact that all of the openers are taking place in the respective circuit ranks comes about due to the limited number of regular season games allowed by all teams again caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCHSAA placed a maximum number of 14 regular season games for all of its member programs.

In the case of all area teams, they reach that maximum allowed number when engaging in conference-only contests consisting of home-and-home season series. As a result, each regular-season game involving the area teams will all carry conference-counting clout.

Despite the limitations being placed on the number of games, the area’s main rivalry series are scheduled to remain the same. The duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville will renew their crosstown I-Meck Conference rivalry with the playing of their home-and-home set that will get its start the middle of the month.

For the twosome of Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep, the pair housed in the same PAC-7 circuit won’t have near as long to wait. The pair is tabled to take on each other in host PLP’s gym on Friday night.

A number of health-related changes are being put into play surrounding this season’s setting.