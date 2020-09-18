Timing becomes more of a team player at MRD site

It’s a timing thing.
Time is now even more-so than before on the side of certain users of the main gyms in place in the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Talbert Recreation Center.
Earlier this month, a new lighting system tied to the game clock as well as shot clocks have been added to enhance the playing experience.
All four of the site’s main basketball goals, two at each end of the pair of regulation-size courts that sit side-by-side inside the main building, have been equipped with new electronics that assist in the timing factor of play.
Connected to the main timekeeping game clock, a newly-installed red LED light will now be lit filling each of the four backboards around the respective goals. The light will be turned on when the game clock expires. It will do so in conjunction with the end-game sounding horn.
In some cases, the sound of the game-ending buzzer may not be entirely heard. However, with the light now being installed, it will serve to alert game participants and officials alike as to when a game’s quarter, halftime and end-game arrives.
The new addition comes in particular handy, according to MRD personnel, when multiple games are being held on the adjoining to courts. Only a curtain partition is in place to separate the courts. At times, game clock horns as well as officials’ whistles from one of the courts can clearly heard on the adjacent court as well.
The new lighting system is designed to help eliminate such potential confusion.
In addition to the lighting system being installed, new shot clocks are now also in place on each of the gym’s four main goals.
The shot clocks are situated just above and the upper left side of the goals in order to be in plain view by players and officials.
While currently no shot clock rule exists within the MRD’s youth recreational leagues, some high school programs as well as outside organizations conducting tournaments at the location have a shot clock rule in place. The presence of the clocks adds to the site’s draw as a host of such attractions.
Clocks can be manually programmed to count the desired number of seconds to be put into play during each game. They are also linked to the official game scoreboard in regards to last-second action.
The burning question, however, remains when the new electronic systems in place will be put into use.
Currently, only a private-rental policy is in place as part of the MRD’s procedure related to existing concerns over the coronavirus. None of the private parties are making use of the game clocks.
MRD personnel are hopeful that the youth basketball programs, which are traditionally conducted beginning late in the calendar year, can get underway at the latest by the start of 2021. It also remains unknown as to whether the facility will become available for use by any and all outside organizations desiring to use the facility.
When that does take place, however, time will be more on the side of the participants in more ways than one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!