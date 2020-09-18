Timing becomes more of a team player at MRD site

The new lighting system is designed to help eliminate such potential confusion.

In addition to the lighting system being installed, new shot clocks are now also in place on each of the gym’s four main goals.

The shot clocks are situated just above and the upper left side of the goals in order to be in plain view by players and officials.

While currently no shot clock rule exists within the MRD’s youth recreational leagues, some high school programs as well as outside organizations conducting tournaments at the location have a shot clock rule in place. The presence of the clocks adds to the site’s draw as a host of such attractions.

Clocks can be manually programmed to count the desired number of seconds to be put into play during each game. They are also linked to the official game scoreboard in regards to last-second action.

The burning question, however, remains when the new electronic systems in place will be put into use.

Currently, only a private-rental policy is in place as part of the MRD’s procedure related to existing concerns over the coronavirus. None of the private parties are making use of the game clocks.