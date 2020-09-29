Timing is everything in sports

It’s all about the timing.

Ask any athlete, regardless of race – careful to cover them all in order to avoid any of the protests that might take place – or gender, and she and/or he will more than eagerly confess that proper timing is indeed a pivotal part of success.

It rarely matters the sport. Timing is just as important when attempting to make regular contact with the softball or baseball fastball as it is when taking a basketball shot, hitting a golf ball, spiking a volleyball, getting off the line of scrimmage at the football snap, finding and filling the opening in the soccer goal, taking that first step in short as well as long-distance running events, and, well, hopefully by now you get the picture by now. Name the activity and timing no doubt is crucial.

As it turns out, the timing could not be any better actually off the field this week.

Courtesy of an announcement made earlier this month by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the allowance will be made to increase the number of folks to attend events. On tap to take effect on Friday, a capacity of 7% will be able to be present for large-venue outdoors sports-related gatherings.