Timing is everything in sports

It’s all about the timing.
Ask any athlete, regardless of race – careful to cover them all in order to avoid any of the protests that might take place – or gender, and she and/or he will more than eagerly confess that proper timing is indeed a pivotal part of success.
It rarely matters the sport. Timing is just as important when attempting to make regular contact with the softball or baseball fastball as it is when taking a basketball shot, hitting a golf ball, spiking a volleyball, getting off the line of scrimmage at the football snap, finding and filling the opening in the soccer goal, taking that first step in short as well as long-distance running events, and, well, hopefully by now you get the picture by now. Name the activity and timing no doubt is crucial.
As it turns out, the timing could not be any better actually off the field this week.
Courtesy of an announcement made earlier this month by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the allowance will be made to increase the number of folks to attend events. On tap to take effect on Friday, a capacity of 7% will be able to be present for large-venue outdoors sports-related gatherings.
In a case of perfect timing, it just so happens that a homecoming of sorts will be in place over the upcoming weekend.
The National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, Mooresville’s adopted professional gridiron team for at least one obvious reason, makes its closest possible appearance to the immediate area. The Cardinals, off to a surprisingly successful 2-1 start, venture cross country to tackle the Carolina Panthers in an early-afternoon and inter-divisional National Football Conference clash on Sunday.
Arizona features on its roster the presence of hometown favorite J.R. Sweezy, whose own story of football success has been repeated many times. In short, Sweezy followed up his playing days during high school in Mooresville and college at N.C. State as a defensive force by switching sides of the scrimmage line in order to make a career in the pro ranks. It’s already considered a success in this his 10th season in the league. He can attest to back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl that includes one title ring he earned with the Seattle Seahawks capping the 2013-14 season. He has spent two tours with Seattle, the team that also drafted him, as well as a single stop in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle. This marks his second season with Arizona.
Come Sunday, as many as 5,240 fans can be allowed on the same premises to help celebrate the arrival of the only Mooresville native currently appearing on any NFL active roster. Sweezy fills the starting offensive right guard positon for the Cards, and he has yet to miss any of the unit’s snaps this season. Only a last-minute loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions last weekend prevents Arizona from owning an undefeated record when facing the Panthers.
Bank of America Stadium can house a total of 74,867 fans when filled to capacity. While it’s almost assured that house parties and the gathering of the still relatively-new Lake Norman Chapter of the Panthers’ fan support group called the Roaring Riot that now calls Mooresville home will be taking place in full force, it’s also nice to know that a sizable collection of followers can also be allowed to convene in a single location to form the welcome home party as well.
As a side note, Arizona is rated as an early three-point favorite despite the visiting team status. That may well be a result of the added hometown audience that can be in place.
