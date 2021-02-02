Timing timely taking Mooresville to opening conference win

Talk about good timing.

Mooresville High School’s girls lacrosse team was full of it Monday night.

The Blue Devils snapped a short losing skid used to start their season in all-too-timely fashion when defeating fellow same – and otherwise unnamed – Conference 12 member South Iredell, 7-6, in overtime.

Playing under mid-winter seasonably cold conditions in place inside the Devils’ Coach Joe Popp Stadium site for their first homefield appearance of the still somewhat early-season schedule as well, the Blue Devils forged a tie late in regulation play and then, adhering to overtime protocol, landed the first successful goal during the thee-minute extended period to prevail.

With the win also coming in the C-12 debut for both teams, Mooresville upped its ledger to the 1-2 mark for the season overall while also getting off on the right 1-0 foot within crucial in-circuit competition.

One member of their roster in particular wound up sticking out above all the rest. Freshman combination midfielder/attacker Ciara Cacciatore more than supported her selection as the player of the game by the Blue Devils’ head coach courtesy of her all-around accomplishments.