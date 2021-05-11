Too much trickery trims Pine Lake from soccer playoff pool

In the end, too much trickery turned the trick.
Matched up against a fellow same-league entry for a third time this season for the equivalent of a hat trick, Pine Lake Prep girls soccer team once again met its match.
In the third-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play, the Pride shouldered a season-ending, 2-0 defeat to familiar foe Community School of Davidson to draw its still successful season to a close.
With the defeat taking place in the equivalent to the NCHSAA West Region semifinals and statewide-level elite eight phase of play, Pine Lake closed out more than just its season with an overall 11-3 mark. All three of the notches carved in the team’s loss column, as it turned out, came in head-to-head meetings with rival CSD.
The two teams are also same residents of the PAC-7 Conference ranks. They each squared off two times during the course of a home-and-home regular season series before also being paired up against one another in the third round of second-season play as well.
Although via different manners, all three of the outcomes wound up being the game.
After suffering the regular season’s only two losses when being swept in the regular-season series by CSD’s Spartans, an attempt to end the skid during the course of win-or-go-home postseason play also wound up missing the mark on the part of the PLP Pride.
Pine Lake was held without the registering of a single goal for only the second time all season and the first since finale of the two matched of the regular season series against the same Community School of Davidson entry.
The marquee match-up pitted the Pride’s No. 10 seeded status in its regional pool, the end result of their runner-up finish in the PAC-7 ranks, opposite that of No. 6 seed CSD, so rewarded as a result of its first-place finish in league play.
The final margin was the closest of all three of the bouts held between the two familiar foes.
Pine Lake did its best to keep it so. The Pride rattled off a total of four shots at the Spartans’ net, paced by the three shot attempts each managed by Maddie Hiteshue, Isabelle Massimini and Maddyson Kerley.
In keeping watch on the Pride’s own goal, distance-going Pride keeper Emma Hiteshue gathered in 13 saves to also keep the matter close.
The decision came following earlier-season setbacks suffered by Pine Lake to CSD by scores of 4-1 and 5-0, respectively, in meetings between the pair.
For Pine Lake, the third-round playoff loss also served to bring yet another of the program’s eras to a close.
With the loss also bringing its girls soccer season to a close, it also marked the last time Pine Lake will compete as a statewide 1A class entry. Beginning with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year that is expected to bring all of the high school programs back to their traditional time of the calendar year, PLP will be participating as a state 2A class participant for the first time ever in the history of its sports program.