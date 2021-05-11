Too much trickery trims Pine Lake from soccer playoff pool

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pine Lake was held without the registering of a single goal for only the second time all season and the first since finale of the two matched of the regular season series against the same Community School of Davidson entry.

The marquee match-up pitted the Pride’s No. 10 seeded status in its regional pool, the end result of their runner-up finish in the PAC-7 ranks, opposite that of No. 6 seed CSD, so rewarded as a result of its first-place finish in league play.

The final margin was the closest of all three of the bouts held between the two familiar foes.

Pine Lake did its best to keep it so. The Pride rattled off a total of four shots at the Spartans’ net, paced by the three shot attempts each managed by Maddie Hiteshue, Isabelle Massimini and Maddyson Kerley.

In keeping watch on the Pride’s own goal, distance-going Pride keeper Emma Hiteshue gathered in 13 saves to also keep the matter close.

The decision came following earlier-season setbacks suffered by Pine Lake to CSD by scores of 4-1 and 5-0, respectively, in meetings between the pair.

For Pine Lake, the third-round playoff loss also served to bring yet another of the program’s eras to a close.

With the loss also bringing its girls soccer season to a close, it also marked the last time Pine Lake will compete as a statewide 1A class entry. Beginning with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year that is expected to bring all of the high school programs back to their traditional time of the calendar year, PLP will be participating as a state 2A class participant for the first time ever in the history of its sports program.