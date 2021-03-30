Touchdown tally tips off stirring game-opening tribute

He could go all the way.
And he did.
Helping kick start the action on the field as part of Lake Norman football program’s annual although out-of-traditional-season homecoming festivities, one valued long-time member of the Wildcats in particular stole the limelight.
Lake Norman senior Sam Jordan, who has Down Syndrome, traded in his familiar team manager duties for those associated with actively engaging in action out on the field. Under a previous agreement by both programs’ athletic administrators, Jordan donned a full Wildcats uniform featuring the prominent No. 41 jersey and took his place inside the team’s huddle for a play specifically designed for him.
Jordan took the handoff following the snap held at midfield, eluded some Zebulon Vance defenders and out-ran the rest to complete a 50-yard touchdown run.
Officials from both schools agreed to set the stage for the stirring showing as a way to recognize the efforts put forth by Jordan. He has now passed the midway mark of his fourth season serving in the capacity of a team manager for the football program. It was a way to allow him to garner some much-deserved attention out on the field.
The idea was first suggested by current Wildcats head football coach and Mooresville native Jonathan Oliphant during the week’s earlier junior varsity game between the same two fellow I-Meck Conference members. Once revealing the idea to representatives of the Vance team as to what was planned to take place just ahead of the official start of the teams’ game the following night, all parties eagerly agreed to play a part in the tribute.
Jordan did his part to perfection as well. He handled the handoff, hit the right opening in the offensive line, avoided some early Vance Cougars defenders, dodged some others who even attempted some diving tackle attempts and reached the end zone practically untouched to complete the TD run covering half the field.
The post-score celebration came complete with a quick shouldering of Jordan on the part of teammates greeting him in the end zone. Members of the Vance team also took part in the congratulatory scene.
The all-around special effort was part of a master plan to prove that positives can continue to be a pivotal part of the process despite all the negatives in place in society as a whole, said Wildcats coach Oliphant.
Buoyed by the scene serving to get the game started, Lake Norman put a scare into its touted guests by cornering a 16-14 lead at the halftime break. The Wildcats remained within less than a one-possession touchdown of the lead over an undefeated, state-ranked and reigning I-Meck Conference as well as N.C. High School Athletic Association larger-enrollment 4AA class champion Vance foe as late as near the halfway mark of the fourth quarter before eventually falling by a 35-16 count.