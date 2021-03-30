Touchdown tally tips off stirring game-opening tribute

He could go all the way.

And he did.

Helping kick start the action on the field as part of Lake Norman football program’s annual although out-of-traditional-season homecoming festivities, one valued long-time member of the Wildcats in particular stole the limelight.

Lake Norman senior Sam Jordan, who has Down Syndrome, traded in his familiar team manager duties for those associated with actively engaging in action out on the field. Under a previous agreement by both programs’ athletic administrators, Jordan donned a full Wildcats uniform featuring the prominent No. 41 jersey and took his place inside the team’s huddle for a play specifically designed for him.

Jordan took the handoff following the snap held at midfield, eluded some Zebulon Vance defenders and out-ran the rest to complete a 50-yard touchdown run.

Officials from both schools agreed to set the stage for the stirring showing as a way to recognize the efforts put forth by Jordan. He has now passed the midway mark of his fourth season serving in the capacity of a team manager for the football program. It was a way to allow him to garner some much-deserved attention out on the field.