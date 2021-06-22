Tournament title a perfect fit for youth softball teams

The tournament’s title shoe fit.
Mooresville played a part in serving as a host of an area-wide youth girls fastpitch softball tournament that backed its marquee’s billing to a tee.
Mooresville’s Cornelius Road Park was filled to capacity with play among teams helping fill the 12-year-old division of participation in the Top Gun-USA Sports organization’s Bucket of Softballs zone qualifier.
Teams in the field were seeking to enhance their records for continued play in the sanctioned organization.
Living up to the affair’s title, all age division champions were actually presented with a bucket of new softballs as part of their awards.
All four of the fields now in use at the Cornelius Road Park site were filled by teams competing in the 12-U division.
Additional contests were also held across the area catering to players in various age-based divisions.
Each of the age classes were also separated into divisions for the teams based on their win-loss records registered during the morning session’s pool phase of play.
Once the teams were then seeded, bracket play was held to complete the one-day attraction. Teams winning each of the brackets were awarded accordingly with the bucket of softballs as part of their prizes.
The presence kept in place Mooresville’s strong connection to the Top Gun-USA Sports program that regularly makes use of the local facilities for weekend play on a routine basis throughout the majority of the year. Top Gun conducts play in both girls fastpitch softball and boys baseball in a number of age-related divisions.