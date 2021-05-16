Track tribute provides recognition to behind-the-scene heroes

“Thank you” never happened so fast.

Giving nods to another among others, one other local racing related entry will be helping provide the salute to those who have filled vital roles throughout the course of an ongoing health-related crisis.

Mooresville’s Team Penske will be joining forces with various other outlets in helping recognize instructors who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue providing state-of-the-art training to students both in the classroom and remotely.

Some select members of the NASCAR Technical Institute will be among the ones receiving the attention from a Team Penske entry participating in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series scheduled stop at Dover International Speedway.

Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski will be driving the organization’s No. 2 Ford that will feature a unique paint scheme honoring the COVID-19 work force.

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, the hood and roof of Keselowski’s car will carry the names of 480 instructors from the parent Universal Technical Institute that counts Mooresville’s NTI among its members as well as an additional amount of health trainers.