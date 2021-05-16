Track tribute provides recognition to behind-the-scene heroes

“Thank you” never happened so fast.
Giving nods to another among others, one other local racing related entry will be helping provide the salute to those who have filled vital roles throughout the course of an ongoing health-related crisis.
Mooresville’s Team Penske will be joining forces with various other outlets in helping recognize instructors who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue providing state-of-the-art training to students both in the classroom and remotely.
Some select members of the NASCAR Technical Institute will be among the ones receiving the attention from a Team Penske entry participating in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series scheduled stop at Dover International Speedway.
Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski will be driving the organization’s No. 2 Ford that will feature a unique paint scheme honoring the COVID-19 work force.
As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, the hood and roof of Keselowski’s car will carry the names of 480 instructors from the parent Universal Technical Institute that counts Mooresville’s NTI among its members as well as an additional amount of health trainers.
The complete team effort on the part of Team Penske will provide the instructors with deserved recognition for persevering throughout the challenges of teaching during a global pandemic.
The tribute in particular hits close to home for the area organization. Team Penske currently has graduates from NASCAR Tech working on crews for all three of its Cup Series teams.
“Team Penske is honored to recognize their efforts,’’ said Roger Penske, team owner and namesake. “We thank all the instructors and trainers that have worked so hard and found new ways to continue to provide elite training and education to their students during the pandemic.”