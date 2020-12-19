Traveling trophy stays on the road following Davidson defeat

As it turns out, the traveling trophy was merely making an on-campus courtesy call.
Marred by the committing of the most turnovers during a game played so far, the Davidson Wildcats misfired on their chance to once again house the in-county Hornets’ Nest Trophy after dropping a 63-53 decision to fellow Mecklenburg County-based NCAA Division I rival Charlotte.
The Wildcats coughed up possession a total of 14 times, including nine over the course of the first 20 minutes of play alone, that served to set the sour stage.
“We just can’t have 14 turnovers,” said Davidson head coach Bob McKillop, who remained a mere three wins shy of 600 wins for his career. “That’s 14 empty possessions.”
Despite the trouble hanging on the ball, the Wildcats twice clawed their way to within as few as two points during the second half alone. A total of four times overall, the Wildcats were within four points of a lead that it still never managed to own at all throughout play.
Hindering the effort was the fact that Davidson, despite playing on its familiar Bob McKillop Court, was held to 34 percent shooting overall that included a 27 percent inaccuracy chart from beyond the three-point line. Also slowing the late-game attempt at pulling off a comeback found the Wildcats misconnecting on each of their final eight shots of the game.
Support Local Journalism
It wasn’t so much the selection of the shots as it was the missing them that caused the most concern on the losing team’s bench.
“We got great looks,’’ said McKillop. “We just didn’t make them. Something happens when you miss shots. It puts you on your heels.”
Guard Kellan Grady topped the scoring charts with his 23 points, including 12 of them coming after the intermission break. It was also Grady’s shot with just inside five minutes left to play that pulled his troops to within four points of the lead for the final time in the game. Also for the Wildcats, Hyunjung Lee tacked on an additional 16 points. Both Grady and Lee tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven caroms apiece.
As an additional inclusion in the team’s highlight reel, Davidson’s Carter Collins delivered a thunderous one-handed dunk that accounted for one of the times during the second half that closed the gap to just a field goal.
Davidson was dealt its second straight setback in the cross-county series and was handed just the second defeat in the last eight meetings with the 49ers. Still, it failed to enable the Wildcats to once again keep the traveling Hornets’ Nest Trophy on campus for another full year in what was also the only on-tap meeting between the two teams for the season.
Most notably absent from the obvious revelation that, for the first time in the all-time 47th meeting of the two teams, no fans were allowed to be in attendance served to make this year’s series rival renewal unlike any before that has taken place.
With the loss, Davidson dropped back to the break-even barrier, at 3-3 overall, for the second time this season while also using the outing to prepare for the beginning of pivotal Atlantic 10 Conference play that gets underway later this month and features -- with only one lingering exception-- a schedule filled entirely with contests against fellow circuit competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!