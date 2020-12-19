Traveling trophy stays on the road following Davidson defeat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t so much the selection of the shots as it was the missing them that caused the most concern on the losing team’s bench.

“We got great looks,’’ said McKillop. “We just didn’t make them. Something happens when you miss shots. It puts you on your heels.”

Guard Kellan Grady topped the scoring charts with his 23 points, including 12 of them coming after the intermission break. It was also Grady’s shot with just inside five minutes left to play that pulled his troops to within four points of the lead for the final time in the game. Also for the Wildcats, Hyunjung Lee tacked on an additional 16 points. Both Grady and Lee tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven caroms apiece.

As an additional inclusion in the team’s highlight reel, Davidson’s Carter Collins delivered a thunderous one-handed dunk that accounted for one of the times during the second half that closed the gap to just a field goal.

Davidson was dealt its second straight setback in the cross-county series and was handed just the second defeat in the last eight meetings with the 49ers. Still, it failed to enable the Wildcats to once again keep the traveling Hornets’ Nest Trophy on campus for another full year in what was also the only on-tap meeting between the two teams for the season.