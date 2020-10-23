Tree no longer stands in path of promising martial artist

As the warriors kicked the tree, it would eventually fall. Helpers would then cut the pieces of the banana tree and hold it in their hands as padding for the warriors to continue training. The tradition is still actively practiced today in Thailand.

The 13-year-old Reid replayed the effort, being introduced by a host of the nicknames she has already received during her three-year training process. In no uncertain order, Reid was referred to as “The Mad Maiden of Mooresville,”, the “Beat Down Barbie,” the “Lassie of Lacerations,” the Honey of Havoc,”, the “Daughter of Destruction,” the “Boss of Chaos,” the “Bradley School Bruiser,” the “Prima Donna of Pain,” the “Pugilist Princess,” and Madison “Mayhem” Reid.

By any name, she conquered the task and was eager to speak of her effort following the affair to several in the crowd covering the accomplishment marking another step in her career.

Demonstrating the skills as well as strength and personal confidence she has accumulated while in the sport’s learning lab at Lake Norman Muay Thai, Reid continued to display talents used to help her post a 9-0 record in her competitions to date. The tree tackling came as she continues to prepare for her first full-contact event scheduled to take place in January.