Tree no longer stands in path of promising martial artist

The banana tree never stood a chance.
Going by a host of names, up-and-coming Mooresville martial artist Madison Reid took on the traveling tree one-on-one and prevailed with relative ease when engaging in a longstanding ritual in the art form of Muay Thai.
Performing a branch of kickboxing referred to as Thai, the teenaged Reid continued three years and counting of intense training in the activity when confronting and toppling the banana tree that is part of a centuries-old tradition.
The timber knockdown, drawing in the neighborhood of 200 bystanders that included a collection of honored guests serving as witnesses, was held outside in the parking lot of Mooresville’s Kick Back Jack’s restaurant. She required only four kicks with her shins to down the target.
In addition to the viewing public, members of the Lake Norman Muay Thai kickboxing training facility’s class comprised of fighters afflicted with Parkinson’s disease were also in attendance tree-side serving as special invitees to the late-afternoon ceremony.
In the spirit of the event, many in the audience responded with yells of “Oy” with each strike until the task was completed.
The tradition of kickboxing a banana tree traces back hundreds of years. It first began as a method for Thai warriors to practice their kicks. It eventually led to the invention of the Thai pads, equipment used for training in the sport.
As the warriors kicked the tree, it would eventually fall. Helpers would then cut the pieces of the banana tree and hold it in their hands as padding for the warriors to continue training. The tradition is still actively practiced today in Thailand.
The 13-year-old Reid replayed the effort, being introduced by a host of the nicknames she has already received during her three-year training process. In no uncertain order, Reid was referred to as “The Mad Maiden of Mooresville,”, the “Beat Down Barbie,” the “Lassie of Lacerations,” the Honey of Havoc,”, the “Daughter of Destruction,” the “Boss of Chaos,” the “Bradley School Bruiser,” the “Prima Donna of Pain,” the “Pugilist Princess,” and Madison “Mayhem” Reid.
By any name, she conquered the task and was eager to speak of her effort following the affair to several in the crowd covering the accomplishment marking another step in her career.
Demonstrating the skills as well as strength and personal confidence she has accumulated while in the sport’s learning lab at Lake Norman Muay Thai, Reid continued to display talents used to help her post a 9-0 record in her competitions to date. The tree tackling came as she continues to prepare for her first full-contact event scheduled to take place in January.
