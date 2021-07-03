 Skip to main content
Tricks of trade keeps area pilot at head of NASCAR Xfinity crowd
Tricks of trade keeps area pilot at head of NASCAR Xfinity crowd

Nothing tricky here.

In fact, the local-based one that pulled of the feat made it look easy.

Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Austin Cindric worked his way through the field to win at Pocono Raceway, marking his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2021 season and further extending his championship lead to 101 points over second place.

“Congratulations to Austin, Brian, Roger, and the entire No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, president and CEO of Mooresville’s Roush Yates Engines. “Austin and Brian demonstrated the power of strategy and execution to make their way to the front of the field and maintain the lead. Pocono is a unique and challenging track, but Austin was able to conquer the Tricky Triangle.”

Cindric started the race in 13th position but was able to maneuver the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang through the field and finish Stage 1 in fourth, after avoiding multiple incidents early in the race. The end of the race came down to fuel and pit strategy, combined with a long green-flag run that allowed Austin to maintain his lead and finish a half second in front of second place.

“You have to be good at everything and that is what this team has proven throughout the year. I am just the one that gets to drive these Ford Mustangs. I am excited about it. I had to execute in every facet and we had everything thrown at us today. I am super proud of this Car Shop Ford Mustang team. Everybody who partners up with us. To finally get one here,” said Cindric.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities - Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class ISO 9001 / AS9100 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and Ford Mustang 5.2L V8 engine, used in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

