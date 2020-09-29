Truck series stop success secures second-season extension

Keeping right on trucking.
One local challenger in contention for this season’s championship crown in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series circuit scored the right to continue his quest for the coveted title.
Mooresville-based Hattori Racing Enterprise driver Austin Hill delivered right on time to earn his second win of the season with his first-place finish in this past weekend’s running of the World of Westgate 200 held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Emerging as the winner of the second of the series’ currently ongoing three-race postseason phase used to officially determine this year’s champion, Hattori’s Hill became the first of the 10 drivers in the mix for the title to secure his presence in the second round of the playoffs.
In the process, the circuit’s regular-season champion solidified his second-season surge on the strength of riding at the head of the field for the final 39 laps on his way towards collecting his sixth career victory and polishing off a streak of successful back-to-back fall race wins at the same site.
“We didn’t have the best truck by no means,’’ said Hill following the feat. “We had to fight a lot of adversity. The guys kept working on it and got it better and better. Pit crew did a heck of a job on that last pit stop getting me in position that I needed to get into. I just had to get out there and get it.”
Consider it gotten.
Garnering an 11th-place position at the start, Hill overcame some initial handling problems with the team’s No. 16 Toyota in order to help maintain a top-10 presence nearing the last-state phases of the race. He was able to make a pass for the lead, weather one final caution period and fend off all remaining rivals over the final 25 laps to post the win used to automatically transfer the team into round two of the playoffs.
“Our truck was terrible to start,’’ said Hill. “We just kept working on it. I knew as much as I stayed in front, I was mirror driving pretty much the whole time. I wasn’t really looking ahead of me at what was going on. They work their tails off in the shop. They’re the hardest working team in the garage. We had to go out there and earn that one. We did it.”
Hattori’s Hill became the first of the eligible drivers to be guaranteed a berth in the second round of the playoffs. During the first phase, any driver collecting a win automatically advances. All other positions are based on points standing status.
The entry is among several with area-based connections in the running for the series title. Others include Mooresville-based Kyle Busch Racing’s Christian Eckes and local-based Furniture Row Racing’s Todd Gilliland.
All head into later this week’s third and final race of the first phase, after which the field will then be trimmed to eight for the start of early next month’s second round.
