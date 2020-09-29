Truck series stop success secures second-season extension

Consider it gotten.

Garnering an 11th-place position at the start, Hill overcame some initial handling problems with the team’s No. 16 Toyota in order to help maintain a top-10 presence nearing the last-state phases of the race. He was able to make a pass for the lead, weather one final caution period and fend off all remaining rivals over the final 25 laps to post the win used to automatically transfer the team into round two of the playoffs.

“Our truck was terrible to start,’’ said Hill. “We just kept working on it. I knew as much as I stayed in front, I was mirror driving pretty much the whole time. I wasn’t really looking ahead of me at what was going on. They work their tails off in the shop. They’re the hardest working team in the garage. We had to go out there and earn that one. We did it.”

Hattori’s Hill became the first of the eligible drivers to be guaranteed a berth in the second round of the playoffs. During the first phase, any driver collecting a win automatically advances. All other positions are based on points standing status.

The entry is among several with area-based connections in the running for the series title. Others include Mooresville-based Kyle Busch Racing’s Christian Eckes and local-based Furniture Row Racing’s Todd Gilliland.

All head into later this week’s third and final race of the first phase, after which the field will then be trimmed to eight for the start of early next month’s second round.