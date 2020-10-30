Trucker fills coffee cup with praise from Mooresville brewer

As coffee breaks go, this one ranks right up there with the best of them.
A Mooresville-based brewer is among the ones being held responsible.
During the summer months, local-based Front Row Motorsports teamed up with partner and sponsor Death Wish Coffee for a new cause marketing campaign aimed at showing appreciation for truck drivers on the front lines who are working hard to deliver goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning truck driver's name will be featured on driver John Hunter Nemechek's No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
After receiving more than 3,000 entries as part of the "Thank A Trucker" contest, FRM and Death Wish Coffee chose Jason Griffith as the winner. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., Griffith is on the road full-time, spending just a few days each month at home with his wife and twin six-year-old girls.
"It was a lot of fun to be involved in this campaign," said generational driver Nemechek. "We received a lot of entries, and our team really loved Jason's story. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Jason and all other truck drivers across the country who are working hard and making difficult sacrifices - not just for their families, but for us as a nation as we grapple with the pandemic."
That sentiment is echoed by the sponsoring entity as well.
Support Local Journalism
"We could not be more thrilled with our winner and this contest," said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "Jason is a model driver, and we are proud to honor him on the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee car.”
The grand prize winner was not the only one drinking in some of the promotion’s success.
“We are also excited to give a nod to 100 other drivers who entered the contest whom will be receiving a pound of Death Wish Coffee and a $100 Visa gift card from us as a thank you for being on the front lines during this pandemic,” revealed Brown. “We are very grateful to all of our truckers and haulers for keeping the country moving during this time!"
The No. 38 Death Wish Coffee "Thank A Trucker" Ford Mustang will make its debut at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
About Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries - the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek - from its Mooresville.
In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!