Trucker fills coffee cup with praise from Mooresville brewer

As coffee breaks go, this one ranks right up there with the best of them.

A Mooresville-based brewer is among the ones being held responsible.

During the summer months, local-based Front Row Motorsports teamed up with partner and sponsor Death Wish Coffee for a new cause marketing campaign aimed at showing appreciation for truck drivers on the front lines who are working hard to deliver goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning truck driver's name will be featured on driver John Hunter Nemechek's No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

After receiving more than 3,000 entries as part of the "Thank A Trucker" contest, FRM and Death Wish Coffee chose Jason Griffith as the winner. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., Griffith is on the road full-time, spending just a few days each month at home with his wife and twin six-year-old girls.

"It was a lot of fun to be involved in this campaign," said generational driver Nemechek. "We received a lot of entries, and our team really loved Jason's story. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Jason and all other truck drivers across the country who are working hard and making difficult sacrifices - not just for their families, but for us as a nation as we grapple with the pandemic."