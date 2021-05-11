Turning two keeps Lake Norman atop early I-Meck diamond ranks

Double duty.

Lake Norman’s baseball team was still on the early-season march when also preserving its no worse than share of first-place in the I-Meck Conference ranks.

Once again taking care of matters in a hurry-up manner, the Wildcats posted back-to-back wins to remain unbeaten both for the season overall and in pivotal I-Meck play.

This around doing so at home and on the road, Lake Norman followed up a 16-6 defeat of Mallard Creek with a 15-2 downing of those same Mavericks to improve to the 4-0 mark on all fronts. With the number of games allowed limited this year due COVID-19, all of Lake Norman’s decisions will take place against countering circuit competition.

The outcomes allow the Wildcats to head back into action this week tied atop the circuit ranks following the first two full weeks of regular season play.

The verdicts also allowed LNHS to collect its second season series sweep over as many different fellow I-MC members in the same span as well.

