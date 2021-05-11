Turning two keeps Lake Norman atop early I-Meck diamond ranks

Double duty.
Lake Norman’s baseball team was still on the early-season march when also preserving its no worse than share of first-place in the I-Meck Conference ranks.
Once again taking care of matters in a hurry-up manner, the Wildcats posted back-to-back wins to remain unbeaten both for the season overall and in pivotal I-Meck play.
This around doing so at home and on the road, Lake Norman followed up a 16-6 defeat of Mallard Creek with a 15-2 downing of those same Mavericks to improve to the 4-0 mark on all fronts. With the number of games allowed limited this year due COVID-19, all of Lake Norman’s decisions will take place against countering circuit competition.
The outcomes allow the Wildcats to head back into action this week tied atop the circuit ranks following the first two full weeks of regular season play.
The verdicts also allowed LNHS to collect its second season series sweep over as many different fellow I-MC members in the same span as well.
First doing so at home in play also delayed for two days due to weather-related issues, the Wildcats took charge right out of the first-inning gate with the plating of 10 runs in the first frame. From there, it was smooth sailing for the Wildcats, who tacked on additional runs in the third – with two – the fourth – with three more—and fifth – with one – to reach their final total. The allowing of the six runs in return enabled the issue to draw to a close in the last of the fifth due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Wildcats pitchers Sam Jackson, Dakota Aspinwall and Nick Bumgarner were the combined beneficiaries of the solid run support. The trio allowed the six runs on four hits between them while also striking out seven.
At the plate, Jacob Reeves legged out a triple among his team-high tying three hits and also accounted for a matching number of runs batted in. Caleb Douthit also collected three base knocks in the effort.
Matt Burt banged a double to top a cast that included Aaron Herbst, Hunter Sherrill, Harris Dowdy, Brian Hearn and Jared Smith with single base hits each.
A day later in a regularly-scheduled meeting with Mallard Creek, Lake Norman erupted for nine runs in its turn at-bat in the top half of the fourth to sway the issue decided in its favor in the 12-5 decision.
Pitchers James Botta, Brian Osbourne, Luke Schmolke and Burt shared duties, with Schmolke gathering in the win. Combined, the staff allowed the five runs on eight hits while chalking up 14 strikeouts.
The crew of Reeves, Douthit, Sherrill and Garrett Gough helped anchor the attack with the collecting of two base hits apiece.
Lake Norman headed back into this week slated to appear in a crucial home-and-home series with fellow I-Meck member Hough High that also ventured through the first two weeks of play undefeated in league play.