Two for the show, LNHS and MHS merit state finals bids

From the West Regional, one of several similar such competitions staged across the state to help finalize the finals field, each of the top four finishing teams qualified as full squads to advance into the state finals. The only other avenue available for entries to move on was to place among the top seven finishers who were not on any of those advancing teams.

That the competition was able to be held served as a sigh of relief for both programs. Just days before the regional was to take place, a decision was made that served to close all of Mecklenburg County recreational parks for a month as a precaution in the wake of increasing reported cases of COVID-19. However, with the cross country campaign tabled to conduct the equivalent of the state semifinals in the form of the regional event, it was allowed to be held as originally scheduled.

That proved to be promising news for each of the two local entries.

Mooresville placed all of its contributing sets of feet among the top 20 finishers to boost its overall performance.

Team medalist Tanner Smith accounted for the silver medalist’s lone top-10 placement courtesy of his overall seventh-place finish.