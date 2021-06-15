Two rivals tag-team as matching wrestling scholarship recipients

Takedown, times two.
A pair of area entries and rival members of crosstown programs have been tag-teamed together to fill roles as matching recipients of an annual high school wrestling-related scholarship.
Presented personally during the course of their teams’ final regular-season appearance, the duo of Mooresville High School’s Austyn Barton and Lake Norman High School’s Evan Chouinard have each earned the right to receive this year’s installment of the Dry Tech Commercial Roofing Scholarship stipend.
Each grappler, representing different weight classes but sharing credentials worthy of being so selected, wound up being presented with combination athletic and academic scholarships to be used towards pending college program expenses in the amount of $2,500.
It marked the third straight year that Dry Tech has made the singled-out presentation.
This year’s winners were recognized during the final scheduled regulation team appearance of the rare spring season’s schedule. Dry Tech’s Ron Karns presented each recipient with an oversized check acknowledging the achievement.
Barton, a senior, wrestles in the 285-pound/heavyweight weight class for the Blue Devils.
Chouinard occupies the 160-pound weight class duties for his Wildcats.
Both performed well enough during the course of their final campaigns to merit participation in this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class individual West Regional competition.
To merit being tagged for the scholarship, each candidate had to also meet certain requirements that included the completing of an application form, submitted letters of recommendation and penning a one-page essay on the top of “The influence of wrestling on your life and how it will impact your life in the future.”
Applicants were screened before the selections were made.
Barton and Chouinard are each on track to continue their careers into the collegiate level.
Both are on tap to also represent their respective teams when appearing in the NCHSAA West Regional, from which qualifying entries will then merit the opportunity to compete in the state 4A finals set to take place later this month.