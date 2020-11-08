Two take to take turns trying to tote Xfinity Series title to town

Allgaier’s season started out as a struggle and it wasn’t until his first win of the season at the first race of the Dover International Speedway doubleheader that things started to turn around. Up until that point, Allgaier had five events in which he failed to finish and was involved in various on-track incidents that put him out of races early.

However, aside from those issues, his other finishes were consistent, and he was always running up front, having led 932 laps so far this season. Now for the fourth time in five years the veteran driver has a shot at the Xfinity championship in Phoenix – he finished third is his first two Championship 4 appearances (2016, 2017) and fourth in last season’s appearance.

Allgaier has made 32 series starts in 2020, gathering three wins – one of them at Dover and the other two coming in a season sweep of stops held at Richmond – alongside 10 top fives, and 18 top 10s. He has also led 932 laps this season and has managed an average start of 9.5 and an average finish of 13.6. In addition,

Allgaier has had an up-and-down Playoff run this season. The first round started off with a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The following week at Talladega, Allgaier finished 29th and the Round of 12 ended at the Charlotte ROVAL, where he finished 23rd.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}