Two take to take turns trying to tote Xfinity Series title to town

By now, the dealing is already done.
And it’s highly possible, just as much so in fact as it isn’t, that Mooresville is already holding a NASCAR national series champion in its winning hand.
That is the case as, heading in the final weekend of the season, half the entries in contention for this season’s never-before-seen competition for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title do so toting area-based ties.
The twosome of Mooresville-based Team Penske diver Austin Cindric and fellow area-based JR Motorsports’ pilot Justin Allgaier are both among the final four contestants seeking to climax this season’s surge – one able to take place despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the early phases of the schedule -- with a coveted series championship crown in tow.
Each does so to form the field for the finale set to take place with the running of the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 250 set to take place at the Phoenix Raceway. Official results from the affair set to take place late Saturday were filed too late to be included in this edition.
Both area entries took with them credentials making them each worthy of challenging for the top honor.
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports
Following a three-win season and a second-place finish last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, JR Motorsports’ driver Allgaier punched his ticket to the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Allgaier’s season started out as a struggle and it wasn’t until his first win of the season at the first race of the Dover International Speedway doubleheader that things started to turn around. Up until that point, Allgaier had five events in which he failed to finish and was involved in various on-track incidents that put him out of races early.
However, aside from those issues, his other finishes were consistent, and he was always running up front, having led 932 laps so far this season. Now for the fourth time in five years the veteran driver has a shot at the Xfinity championship in Phoenix – he finished third is his first two Championship 4 appearances (2016, 2017) and fourth in last season’s appearance.
Allgaier has made 32 series starts in 2020, gathering three wins – one of them at Dover and the other two coming in a season sweep of stops held at Richmond – alongside 10 top fives, and 18 top 10s. He has also led 932 laps this season and has managed an average start of 9.5 and an average finish of 13.6. In addition,
Allgaier has had an up-and-down Playoff run this season. The first round started off with a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The following week at Talladega, Allgaier finished 29th and the Round of 12 ended at the Charlotte ROVAL, where he finished 23rd.
In the next round, he kicked off with a 10th-place finish at Kansas Speedway but went on to Texas Motor Speedway and finished 26th. Martinsville Speedway last weekend was a nail-biter, as he needed every point he could get to solidify his Championship 4 spot, but with a second-place finish and a win in Stage 2, Allgaier pulled it off.
Allgaier entered the finale expected to run well in his quest for the title, as he has the most NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (20) at Phoenix Raceway among the Championship 4. Allgaier has two wins (2017, 2019) and seven top fives and 12 top 10s. He has an average start of 10.2 and an average finish of 8.8 and has led 385 laps.
With this being the first time the season finale is at Phoenix Raceway, and with Allgaier having won the second race at the track last season, the momentum factor reeling from the No. 7 team appeared to be in in favor.
From a team aspect, JR Motorsports began its NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2005 and since has won 51 series races, including the five this season. JR Motorsports has 1,317 starts in the Xfinity Series with 357 top fives and 744 top 10s. JRM has won three NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championships, all with Sunoco rookies – Chase Elliott in 2014, William Byron (2017) and Tyler Reddick (2018).
Austin Cindric, Team Penske
It was a career season for TP’s Cindric, who grabbed five wins with three of them coming back-to-back. Cindric swept the Kentucky Speedway doubleheader weekend and then went on to win at the first Texas Motor Speedway.
Cindric, who announced that he would return to the Team Penske No. 22 in 2021, also announced that he would be promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, taking over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Cindric’s first win at Kentucky automatically put him in the Playoffs.
Cindric, the Xfinity circuit’s regular-season champion, has made 32 series starts in 2020 gathering five wins, 18 top fives, and 25 top 10s. He has also led 875 laps this season and has managed an average start of 6.6 and an average finish of 8.9. The effort combined to place him at the No.1 seed entering the postseason phase of the season’s schedule.
In the Round of 12, Cindric finished in sixth place in the Playoffs opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The following week at Talladega Superspeedway, Cindric finished 34th and looked to the following week at the Charlotte ROVAL to clinch his spot in the next round. At the ROVAL, he finished with another sixth-place finish.
In the Round of 8, Cindric struggled after being involved in a couple on-track incidents and opened the round at Kansas Speedway with a 28th-place result. But a fourth-place finish at Texas-2 and a 10th-place finish last weekend at Martinsville were a combined good enough of a performance to punch his ticket to the Championship 4.
Cindric has had pretty good results for his career at Phoenix Raceway in the past and that was expected to assist him in the finale. This weekend will mark his sixth start at the track. He has two top fives and four top 10s in those starts. He’s led 25 laps and has an average start of 6.6 and an average finish of 7.8. Cindric was eliminated from the Playoffs last season and in 2018 in the Round of 8.
This will be Cindric’s first Championship 4 appearance.
On the team talk front, Team Penske won three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series owner championships from 2013-15, tying owner and namesake Roger Penske for the longest consecutive streak in series history. Team Penske added a fourth owner championship in 2017.
This year marks Team Penske’s 18th year competing in the Xfinity Series. The team has 630 starts, 75 victories, 295 top fives and 436 top 10s.
