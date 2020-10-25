Two taking aim at Playoffs

Two for the show.

A pair of drivers with LOCAL interests in tow remain in the mix for championship honors in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series entering the somewhat nitty-gritty portion of the circuit’s schedule.

In order of respective seeding status, the duo of Mooresville-based Hattori Racing Enterprises pilot Austin Hill and former Lake Norman High School's Tyler Ankrum are each among the eight drivers still mathematically eligible to capture this year’s series title entering even deeper into the equivalent to the semifinals phase of the current postseason.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill ranks an updated third in the playoff standings heading into Sunday’s running of the Speedycrash.com 400 on tap to take place as a precursor to the NASCAR Cup Series’ main event both on track – literally – to be held at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The race will mark the first of the remaining two races on tap to take place before narrowing the field to the final four racers remaining in contention for the title throne.

Each of the two area-based entries has personal credentials in place to support their particular presences.