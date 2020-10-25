Two taking aim at Playoffs

Two for the show.
A pair of drivers with LOCAL interests in tow remain in the mix for championship honors in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series entering the somewhat nitty-gritty portion of the circuit’s schedule.
In order of respective seeding status, the duo of Mooresville-based Hattori Racing Enterprises pilot Austin Hill and former Lake Norman High School's Tyler Ankrum are each among the eight drivers still mathematically eligible to capture this year’s series title entering even deeper into the equivalent to the semifinals phase of the current postseason.
Support Local Journalism
Hill ranks an updated third in the playoff standings heading into Sunday’s running of the Speedycrash.com 400 on tap to take place as a precursor to the NASCAR Cup Series’ main event both on track – literally – to be held at the Texas Motor Speedway.
The race will mark the first of the remaining two races on tap to take place before narrowing the field to the final four racers remaining in contention for the title throne.
Each of the two area-based entries has personal credentials in place to support their particular presences.
Hattori Racing’s Hill is sitting in third in the Playoffs standings, 19 points above the cutline. Hill has eight career starts at TMS, with one top fives finish and two top 10s. He has an average start of 14.2 and an average finish of 16th. Earlier this season, he didn’t finish the spring race at the same site due to an engine issue and finished 30th. In 2018, he got his best finish at the track by logging in fifth.
Ankrum, a member of the GMS Racing organization, is currently taking the eighth and final spot in the Playoff standings, 56 points below the cutline. This weekend will mark his fourth career start at Texas. He has one top fives and has finished in the top 10 in all of those starts. He could definitely use a track with some good performances, as it’s looking more and more like a must-win situation for Ankrum to make the Championship 4. He has an average start of 7.7 and an average finish of fifth. Earlier this season, he finished sixth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!