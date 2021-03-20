Two wrongs fail to equal a right on part of soccer Blue Devils

Wrong place, wrong time.

Mooresville High School’s boys soccer team found itself in just such a sticky situation during its appearance in opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason.

Squared off against a Durham-based Jordan High entry previously undefeated on its home field and only once-blemished all season, the Blue Devils were denied applying dents in either of their opponent’s accounts following an 8-0 decision to also draw their season to a close.

With the setback issued during the opening phase of the single-elimination playoff process, the Devils conclude the campaign with a 5-9 overall mark.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville garnered the second-season invite and was saddled with the No. 14 seed among the 16 teams comprising the West Region field. As a result, the third-place finisher with the I-Meck Conference ranks was paired up against the Jordan Falcons flock receiving the No. 3 seed in the same crowd.

The match was held on the entry’s home field where Jordan had been unbeaten all season on its way towards fashioning the regular-season title in its Triangle Conference ranks.