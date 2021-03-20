Two wrongs fail to equal a right on part of soccer Blue Devils

Wrong place, wrong time.
Mooresville High School’s boys soccer team found itself in just such a sticky situation during its appearance in opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason.
Squared off against a Durham-based Jordan High entry previously undefeated on its home field and only once-blemished all season, the Blue Devils were denied applying dents in either of their opponent’s accounts following an 8-0 decision to also draw their season to a close.
With the setback issued during the opening phase of the single-elimination playoff process, the Devils conclude the campaign with a 5-9 overall mark.
Mooresville garnered the second-season invite and was saddled with the No. 14 seed among the 16 teams comprising the West Region field. As a result, the third-place finisher with the I-Meck Conference ranks was paired up against the Jordan Falcons flock receiving the No. 3 seed in the same crowd.
The match was held on the entry’s home field where Jordan had been unbeaten all season on its way towards fashioning the regular-season title in its Triangle Conference ranks.
Mooresville was held without a goal of any kind for the first time in its last four matches and the eighth time for the season overall in also being dropped from the playoff field.
With the ouster, Mooresville also completes its participation as a member of the I-Meck ranks.
When the next boys soccer season begins to start the 2021-22 school sports schedule that is currently anticipated to return to its traditional fall period of the calendar year, the Blue Devils will be competing within a new and as-yet-unnamed conference that will bear only little resemblance to their current circuit’s makeup. Only closest crosstown rival Lake Norman will remain as a fellow league member on the new conference’s roster.