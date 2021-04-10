Unbeaten Red Imps play from the heart in season finale tribute

It was a matter of getting the most out of the absolute least.
The Mooresville Middle School football team more than supported its co-starring role in an inaugural tribute to a former player while also putting the finishing touches on an unusual season that simply-put could not have been any better.
The Red Imps actually performed as a supporting cast member of what was designated as the “Game For Gavin” in memory of the late Gavin Sharpe. The former Imps player also became a member of the Mooresville High School football program before being killed in an accident in August of 2019.
All attending the contest, following all required protocols regarding COVID-19 guidelines, were also asked to contribute to the cause by providing canned goods, hygiene products and monetary donations that will be used to benefit area residents in need.
The affair was held in what was also the Red Imps’ final game of regular-season play.
A season unlike any other taking place during a non-traditional portion of the calendar year again caused by coronavirus allowed Mooresville Middle to also play its particular part to absolute perfection.
The Imps raced out to a large first-half lead and nursed that comfortable cushion to complete a perfect campaign in more ways than one. They capped their campaign with the 40-0 victory over fellow Rowan-Iredell Middle School Conference member North Rowan that put the finishing touches on an undefeated season.
With a schedule limited in appearances, MMS completed play with a 4-0 mark that also came complete with several shutouts climaxed by the silencing of North Rowan.
Following a planned script outlined by all game administrators prior to play, the Red Imps held a moment of silence in the opening play to do their part to pay tribute to the fallen former program member. Mooresville Middle hit the field with only a 10-man lineup — purposely leaving the 11th position vacant — and also willingly took a delay-of-game penalty as part of the stirring salute.
Doing it part to assist in the process, North Rowan politely convinced the game officials to decline any accompanying penalty yardage.
While MMS handled the issue on the field, those attending more than did their part to aid the effort off it as well.
Several containers across the school’s campus wound up being filled with the donations that were in turn presented to organizations responsible for providing much-needed assistance to surrounding area residents in need of the items and cash contributions.