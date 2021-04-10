Unbeaten Red Imps play from the heart in season finale tribute

It was a matter of getting the most out of the absolute least.

The Mooresville Middle School football team more than supported its co-starring role in an inaugural tribute to a former player while also putting the finishing touches on an unusual season that simply-put could not have been any better.

The Red Imps actually performed as a supporting cast member of what was designated as the “Game For Gavin” in memory of the late Gavin Sharpe. The former Imps player also became a member of the Mooresville High School football program before being killed in an accident in August of 2019.

All attending the contest, following all required protocols regarding COVID-19 guidelines, were also asked to contribute to the cause by providing canned goods, hygiene products and monetary donations that will be used to benefit area residents in need.

The affair was held in what was also the Red Imps’ final game of regular-season play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A season unlike any other taking place during a non-traditional portion of the calendar year again caused by coronavirus allowed Mooresville Middle to also play its particular part to absolute perfection.